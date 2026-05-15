

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Syensqo SA (SYENS.BR) on Friday reported lower first-quarter sales, while profit attributable to shareholders improved from last year's loss.



EBIT, however, rose to 64 million euros from 54 million euros last year.



Underlying EBIT fell 27.6% to 127 million euros from 175 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 1.6% to 216 million euros from 213 million euros last year.



Underlying EBITDA fell 16.5% to 251 million euros from 301 million euros last year



Profit attributable to shareholders was 62 million euros or 0.60 euro per basic share, compared with a loss of 3 million euros or 0.03 euro per basic share a year ago.



Underlying profit attributable to shareholders decreased to 68 million euros or 0.66 euro per share from 100 million euros or 0.96 euro per share last year.



Net sales fell 7.4% to 1.399 billion euros from 1.511 billion euros last year.



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