Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announces it has been recognized as a Microsoft Frontier Partner within the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program, earning the Frontier Partner Badge for demonstrating advanced capabilities in delivering AI-first solutions across Cloud AI Platforms, AI Business Solutions, and Security

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The recognition reflects Reply's capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, built through the work of its specialized companies including Aim Reply, Business Elements Reply, Cluster Reply, Root16 Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply, WM Reply and Zest Reply supporting enterprise organizations in designing, implementing, and operating AI solutions on Microsoft platforms across real-world business scenarios.

The Frontier Partner badge recognizes partners that demonstrate advanced AI driven capabilities and meet rigorous badge requirements at the time of recognition. This achievement reflects Reply's ability to deliver meaningful customer impact using Microsoft technologies such as Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft AI and Dynamics 365-driven capabilities and meet rigorous badge requirements at the time of recognition.

The recognition reflects Reply's capabilities across the Microsoft ecosystem, built through the work of its specialized companies including Aim Reply, Business Elements Reply, Cluster Reply, Root16 Reply, Solidsoft Reply, Valorem Reply, WM Reply and Zest Reply supporting enterprise organizations in designing, implementing, and operating AI solutions on Microsoft platforms across real-world business scenarios.

As part of its work within the Microsoft ecosystem, Reply supports enterprise organizations in delivering AI solutions that are designed to integrate with existing technology environments and operate at scale. This includes initiatives such as:

BPM LLP Scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption across professional services: Valorem Reply supported BPM LLP, a leading U.S. assurance, advisory and accounting firm, in scaling Microsoft 365 Copilot from a 50-user pilot to 1,300 employees, enabling broad adoption through targeted training, change enablement, and secure data governance with Microsoft Purview, resulting in strong user uptake and improved operational efficiency.

Danieli Centralized Generative AI platform for enterprise adoption In collaboration with Cluster Reply, Danieli was supported in accelerating Generative AI adoption through the creation of a centralized GenAI Hub on Azure, enabling standardized development, governance, and deployment, while ensuring compliance, simplifying integration, and reducing time-to-market across the organization.

Riverty AI-enabled customer service: Cluster Reply worked with Riverty, a European fintech company, to deliver an omnichannel customer service platform based on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI capabilities, unifying chat, email, and voice channels to improve efficiency, scalability, and customer experience across multiple European markets.

"This recognition reflects Reply's long-term commitment to building practical, enterprise-ready AI solutions that create tangible value for our clients," said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply. "By combining deep industry knowledge with strong engineering capabilities and Microsoft technologies, we help organizations integrate AI into their core processes in a scalable and responsible way."

This milestone reinforces Reply's position as a trusted Microsoft partner capable of delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions at scale. By achieving the Frontier Partner badge, Reply demonstrates its ability to guide organizations through every stage of their AI journey: from strategic planning and proof of concept to full-scale deployment and optimization. Clients can leverage Reply's validated Microsoft expertise to implement AI solutions more effectively across their organizations, integrating them into existing platforms, workflows, and security frameworks.

Learn more about Reply's projects and certifications on Microsoft technologies here: https://www.reply.com/en/reply-and-microsoft

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialized companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

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Contacts:

Media contact

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Phone +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761