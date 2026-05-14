Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] announces Reply Model Factory, an industrial production line for building frontier generative AI models grounded in corporate knowledge and designed to power AI systems and agents aligned with each organisation's operational context

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Reply Model Factory is an industrial production line for building frontier generative AI models grounded in corporate knowledge and designed to power AI systems and agents aligned with each organisation's operational context.

AI models are often built to operate across a wide range of tasks, drawing largely on public data. Enterprises, however, rely on internal knowledge: technical standards, regulatory requirements, operating procedures, proprietary systems and domain expertise. Reply Model Factory addresses this gap by enabling organisations to train models that understand their own context and operate consistently within enterprise workflows, systems and governance frameworks

Within the Factory, organisations can bring their internal documentation, software repositories, business data, domain knowledge and process records into secure vaults, where this knowledge is prepared and used to train models on the terminology, reasoning patterns and operational constraints that define their environment.

Reply Model Factory then industrialises data preparation, training, evaluation, deployment and continuous improvement through a controlled lifecycle and consistent ontologies, with modularity as a first-class citizen enabling integration with the best technological stacks. Within the training layer, pre-training builds domain awareness from customer datasets and a broad base of internal assets; supervised fine-tuning develops competence on specific tasks; reinforcement learning strengthens expertise and agentic behaviour in line with policies, evaluation criteria and operational objectives; and distillation and speculative decoding make specialised models more efficient for deployment. Each model, as well as each derived customer dataset, is released as a versioned enterprise asset, with controlled interfaces, embedded quality gates and built-in alignment with the EU AI Act

With this approach, Reply Model Factory enables organisations to move beyond generic intelligence and develop frontier models that evolve with their own knowledge, processes and expertise while remaining under their control.

"Proprietary models will become one of the key levers of strategic differentiation for enterprises," said Tatiana Rizzante, CEO of Reply. "As generative AI becomes embedded in the way companies innovate, design, decide and operate, competitive advantage will come from models that are built on an organisation's own knowledge, data, expertise and intellectual property. With Reply Model Factory, we enable enterprises to transform these distinctive assets into governed AI models that remain under their control and can be continuously improved, scaled and specialised over time."

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +3902545761