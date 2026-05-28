Reply[EXM, STAR: REY] today released a new set of Prebuilt AI Apps: ready-to-use agentic applications designed to drive efficiency and business growth by accelerating the integration of AI into enterprise processes.

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Prebuilt AI Apps are ready-to-use agentic applications designed to accelerate the integration of AI into enterprise processes, driving efficiency and supporting business growth.

In developing the Prebuilt AI Apps, Reply has identified key areas within enterprise processes where AI can create tangible operational value and turned them into reusable assets, combining deep process knowledge, curated datasets, domain ontologies and reusable agentic flows in robust, secure and production-ready solutions. Each application can be further customised and extended through integration with enterprise systems, internal data and knowledge bases, while maintaining control over governance and operations.

Prebuilt AI Apps provide a structured starting point for organisations looking to accelerate AI adoption, reducing initial complexity and supporting a faster path to scalable implementation. Through curated knowledge bases and agentic orchestration, they transform fragmented information and operational data into actionable knowledge that can be used across enterprise workflows.

Prebuilt AI Apps enable organisations to:

accelerate decision-making by transforming documents, data and business knowledge into structured context through domain ontologies, supporting complex processes such as credit evaluation, compliance assessment and manufacturing intelligence across production, quality and performance management;

increase productivity in knowledge-intensive areas such as HR, procurement, compliance and content production, by simplifying access to policies, procedures, documents and operational knowledge;

reduce operational costs by automating recurring activities and orchestrating specialised AI agents across multi-step workflows, from content production and reporting to operational analysis and monitoring;

improve user experience and accessibility through intuitive conversational interfaces and AI-powered services.

Reply has expanded the Prebuilt AI Apps catalogue with additional solutions that improve access to organisational knowledge and support dynamic skill mapping in HR processes; enable content production and digital accessibility; and address core industry processes such as credit management in banking, visual monitoring in critical infrastructure and manufacturing intelligence, where heterogeneous production data is connected to support quality traceability, material management, KPI monitoring and proactive issue detection.

Reply's Prebuilt AI Apps help organisations move from AI experimentation to scalable adoption across enterprise workflows, integrating agentic systems into business processes in a controlled, secure and measurable way, while delivering immediate benefits from the earliest stages of implementation.

To explore the full catalogue of Reply's Prebuilt AI Apps, visit www.reply.com.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Contacts:

Press contact:



Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594



Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761