The winner was announced on the Kappa FuturFestival stage, following the performances of the five finalists selected by the international jury.

German duo PARAFRAME Avis Vox received the special Reply AI Studios Grand Prix award.

The second edition of the Reply AI Music Contest, the international competition created by Reply to explore new forms of expression combining artificial intelligence, music and live performance, concluded with the announcement of the winner on the Nova Stage powered by Reply during Kappa FuturFestival.

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The second edition of the Reply AI Music Contest, the international competition created by Reply to explore new forms of expression combining artificial intelligence, music and live performance, concluded with the announcement of the winner on the Nova Stage powered by Reply during Kappa FuturFestival

First place went to Ciauru, the stage name of Simone Privitera, an Italian multi-platinum DJ and producer who integrates artificial intelligence tools into a musical practice rooted in the contemporary electronic scene. With a career that has seen him collaborate with leading artists from the Italian and international music scenes including Gaia, Fedez, Gianni Morandi, Steve Aoki, Don Diablo and Benny Benassi his project combines music production, AI-generated visuals and diverse cultural influences, transforming the live set into a multisensory experience.

"I am extremely happy that Reply has organised this contest. Kappa FuturFestival has been around for many years and is a key reference point for those who love and produce electronic music. I hope that more and more emerging artists decide to take part, because creating connections with platforms like this through initiatives of this kind is not only possible, but also extremely effective," commented Ciauru

In the project presented at the Reply AI Music Contest, "RAW BOTANICAL DATA", the artist uses AI as an organic transformer. Through KREA.AI, SEEDANCE and HIGGSFIELD, simple source footage is transformed into impossible movements, recursive spatial structures and unstable textures. AI expands minimal source material into immersive environments, synchronised in real time with the live electronic music performance.

"Artificial intelligence is not necessarily a danger or an obstacle. In this case, I used it creatively: everything started from the hand of a human being, who guided 90% of the work. AI was very useful in speeding up a process that would otherwise have taken me much longer," explained the DJ, who for the first time had the opportunity to experiment with audio and visuals simultaneously.

The 2026 edition of the Reply AI Music Contest, dedicated to the theme "Imaginatio Nova", invited artists and performers from around the world to explore how the encounter between human imagination and artificial intelligence can give rise to new forms of creativity. The contest attracted strong participation, with more than 1,400 applications from 45 countries and over 300 performances submitted, confirming the growing interest in new forms of AI-enabled artistic experimentation.

The five finalists Ciauru, Violeta Valcheva, POLARIS, Yichu Li and PARAFRAME Avis Vox performed live on the Nova Stage at Kappa FuturFestival, bringing different approaches to the integration of artificial intelligence into musical performance. Following the performances, the international jury composed of Agoria, Max Cooper, Fleur Shore, Tini Gessler, Ali Demirel, Albi Scotti, Filippo Rizzante, Oliver Bohl and Sarah Grimaldi named Ciauru as the winner. "Innovation is important, but for it to become progress, artists need to embrace it. I would like to congratulate all the finalists and thank them for embracing artificial intelligence and technology," commented Agoria

Alongside the main prize, the Reply AI Studios Grand Prix was also awarded: a special recognition for the most innovative use of artificial intelligence and technical excellence in the creative process. The award went to German duo PARAFRAME Avis Vox, who explored new modes of interaction between artist and machine, creating immersive three-dimensional environments including spatial structures, particles, atmospheric effects and dynamic lighting that evolve in real time with the music.

The AI Music Contest is part of the Reply Challengesprogramme, a series of technology and creative competitions that reflects Reply's commitment to developing innovative learning models capable of engaging new generations. Today, the Reply Challenges community counts more than 250,000 participants worldwide.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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