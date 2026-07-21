Sagepath Reply, a digital experience agency part of the Reply Group, has been included in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Strategic Website Agencies. This marks the third time Sagepath Reply has been named in the Market Guide, following its previous inclusions in 2023 and 2025.

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Sagepath Reply, a digital experience agency part of the Reply Group, has been included in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Strategic Website Agencies.

Gartner, a company delivering actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, defines strategic website agencies as "service providers dedicated to developing website strategies that deliver relevant digital experiences to external audiences. These agencies bundle their strategic marketing services with an array of complementary offerings to support their clients' needs around website design, development, search value and continuous optimization. An agency's particular combination of offerings and competitive strengths typically correlates to its strengths regarding customer understanding, user experience, technology and analytics support."

As websites become more central to customer engagement, marketing performance and AI-enabled discovery, organizations need digital experience programs that can evolve continuously. Sagepath Reply supports this need through end-to-end capabilities that span strategy, platform implementation, omnichannel activation, analytics, SEO and GEO, helping clients modernize their digital ecosystems and improve performance over time.

Recent examples include Sagepath Reply's work with Oppenheimer, where the team helped establish a modern Kentico SaaS platform to support the firm's digital presence. The project included the migration of nearly 3,000 pages into a more structured and governed ecosystem, improving performance, marketing responsiveness and long-term operational efficiency.

Sagepath Reply also supported Georgia-Pacific Recycling in creating a unified digital operations hub to digitize and automate key processes in commodities trading. The portal centralizes workflows and communications, giving customers, suppliers and internal teams real-time access to information, claims, scheduling and payment status, while reducing fragmented manual interactions.

"We believe, being included in the Gartner Market Guide for the third time underscores the importance of a comprehensive approach to strategic website initiatives," said Victoria Greendyke, Partner at Sagepath Reply. "Organizations are looking for partners that can support the full lifecycle of these programs, from strategy and platform implementation to optimization, analytics and AI-enabled discovery. This is where Sagepath Reply brings together business understanding, technology expertise and digital experience capabilities."

Sagepath Reply has also been recognized as Optimizely's 2025 North America Solution Partner of the Year, further underscoring the company's leadership in delivering exceptional digital experience solutions. For more information about Sagepath Reply's approach to digital experience design and development, visit www.sagepath-reply.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Market Guide for Strategic Website Agencies, Halle Stern, Kassi Socha, 2 March 2026

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Sagepath Reply

Sagepath Reply is an AI-native digital experience consultancy that helps enterprises design, build and optimize digital solutions that deliver real business impact. With expertise in strategy, design, technology and analytics, the firm partners with clients to drive measurable growth through data-driven digital experiences. For more information, visit www.sagepath-reply.com.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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