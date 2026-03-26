Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Reports Visible Copper Sulfide Mineralization in Initial 2026 Titac Drilling, Duluth Complex Minnesota

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("GreenBridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 diamond core drilling program at the Titac Project, located within the Company's South Contact District in northeastern Minnesota, U.S.A.

The Titac Project hosts a large titanium-bearing intrusion within the Duluth Complex and is currently being evaluated for its potential to host copper mineralization associated with the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion that contains the existing titanium dioxide resource. Please see the Company's technical report dated September 18, 2024, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Since commencing drilling in late January 2026, as announced on January 22, 2026, the Company has completed three diamond drill holes across the Titac South deposit. Drill holes TS26-002a (309 m), TS26-003 (410 m), and TS26-005 (477 m) have been completed for a total of 1,196 metres drilled to date as part of a planned six-hole fence designed to systematically evaluate copper mineralization across the intrusion.

During geological logging, all three holes intersected visually identifiable sulfide mineralization across broad intervals. Observed sulfide minerals include chalcopyrite with associated sulfides occurring as disseminations and veinlets over intervals of approximately 100-450 metres downhole. Ilmenite, the principal titanium-bearing mineral within the Titac South resource, is observed throughout the intrusion in each hole.

Mineral identifications are based on visual logging and remain subject to laboratory assay confirmation.

Highlights

Three drill holes completed totalling 1,196 metres during the first phase of the 2026 Titac drill program.

Visible chalcopyrite-bearing sulfide mineralization observed across intervals of approximately 100-450 metres during geological logging.

Ilmenite observed throughout the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion consistent with the Titac South titanium dioxide resource.

Samples prepared for shipment to an independent laboratory; assays pending.

Ajeet Millard, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals, commented:

"The visual observations from the first three holes at Titac South are consistent with the geological and geophysical model that guided our targeting. Chalcopyrite-bearing sulfide mineralization has been observed across intervals within the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion, while pervasive ilmenite remains evident throughout the core. These preliminary observations provide support to the interpretation that copper mineralization may be spatially associated with the titanium-bearing host intrusion. Assay results will be necessary to confirm these observations and refine our understanding of potential mineralization within the system."

Key observations to date include:

Chalcopyrite visually identified as the dominant copper-bearing sulfide mineral.

Sulfide mineralization occurring as disseminations and veinlets within the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion.

Pervasive ilmenite present throughout the drill core.

Core logging, sampling, and QA/QC procedures are ongoing. Samples from completed holes are being prepared for shipment to an independent laboratory for assay analysis. Results will be released once received and validated.

For a further discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Core Photographs

Fig 1. Select images of HQ core from the first three holes at the Titac South drilling program. Graphics pointing out examples of styles of sulfide mineralization being observed throughout much of the core.

Figure 2. Cross-Section image of HQ core currently being drilled at Titac South. Fracture surface contains semi-massive chalcopyrite and bornite hosted in a matrix of massive ilmenite and magnetite ( + titanomagnetite).

Program Progress

The Phase 1 drill program is designed to evaluate copper mineralization within and adjacent to the existing Titac South Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of approximately 46.6 million tonnes at 15% TiO2, as reported in the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated September 18, 2024.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Fence-style drill sections are being used to systematically transect the deposit and better understand the geological and structural controls on copper mineralization within the intrusion.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,150,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 11,900,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") to directors, officers and certain consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's equity incentive plan.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ajeet Millard, Chief Geologist of Green Bridge Metals Corporation, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Green Bridge Metals

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical mineral assets in established mining jurisdictions. The Company's South Contact District in Minnesota hosts copper, nickel, titanium, vanadium, and platinum group element mineralization associated with the Duluth Complex.

On Behalf of Green Bridge Metals Corporation

David Suda

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

David Suda

President & CEO

Tel: 604-928-3101

Email: investors@greenbridgemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the ongoing drilling program, visual observations of mineralization, anticipated assay results, and future exploration potential at the Titac Project. Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration, permitting, regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity prices, and the availability of financing.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/green-bridge-metals-reports-visible-copper-sulfide-mineralization-in-initial-2026-1152399