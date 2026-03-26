Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Board that will provide technical, strategic, financial, and marketing advice to the Board of Directors as it prepares to finance and conduct further exploration on its Wilmac Copper-Gold Project.

Concurrently, NovaRed has appointed Commander Phil Ehr (U.S. Navy, Ret.) as the inaugural member of its Advisory Board. A distinguished 26-year U.S. Navy veteran and national security strategist, Commander Ehr exhibited a rare "Mustang" career trajectory, rising from enlisted Seaman to Commander. He has held leadership roles in global reconnaissance, combat operations, high-level defense policy, and providing strategic advice to senior U.S. and allied leaders, with expertise in operational integrity and quality control.

During his military career, he conducted classified Navy air reconnaissance missions during the Cold War, provided combat support in the Gulf War, and oversaw U.S. air combat operations in NATO's Balkan campaign. Commander Ehr is currently focused on humanitarian aid initiatives, countering disinformation, and advising on national security-focused energy projects. He recognizes the strategic importance of copper and other critical minerals, particularly during periods of conflict.

NovaRed is currently reviewing additional candidates for consideration as appointees to its advisory board.

Appointment of Vice-President of Communications

The Company further announces that it has appointed Kirk Reed as its Vice-President of Communications. Mr. Reed will oversee NovaRed's traditional and social media relations.

Mr. Reed currently serves as a director of Showcase Minerals Inc. and previously served as its President from 2021 to 2025. He has acted as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer of Globe Net Wireless Corp., a U.S. reporting issuer that traded on the OTC Markets. In addition, Mr. Reed served as President and a director of Candorado Operating Company Ltd., a Canadian reporting issuer engaged in mineral property exploration that traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, from November 2001 to April 2013. He has also served as a director of New Shosoni Ventures Ltd., which traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Marketing Agreement

Further to its news release dated October 10, 2025, NovaRed has amended its marketing agreement with PRAI Inc. to reflect that the six-month term agreement commenced on March 25, 2026 rather than the initially planned date of October 15, 2025. The other terms of the agreement remain the same. PRAI will provide marketing services on NovaRed's behalf, including content marketing, native advertisements, SMS and email marketing, display advertisements, landing pages, influencer networking, push notifications, OmniChannel programmatic advertising, marketing awareness, and pay-for-click advertising in order to assist NovaRed in raising public awareness of the Company and enhance its online presence in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). PRAI may use third-party service providers for the purpose of some of these marketing activities.

PRAI has also developed and filed a provisional patent application in the United States on NovaRed's behalf for an artificial intelligence-driven mineral exploration platform with multi-source geological data integration, a probabilistic scoring engine, and a blockchain-based document verification system.

The objective of the platform is to develop an integrated system designed to aggregate geological, geochemical, geophysical, and mining claim data from multiple government and proprietary databases into a unified data layer. The platform is expected to incorporate a weighted probabilistic scoring algorithm intended to estimate mineral potential for land parcels based on factors such as proximity to known deposits, geochemical anomalies, geological characteristics, and mining claim density.

However, the platform's outputs will be dependent on the availability, quality, and consistency of underlying data sources, as well as the assumptions and parameters applied in the algorithm, and may not accurately reflect actual mineral potential.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 11,504 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's advisory board and its purpose, the potential appointment of additional members to the advisory board, the role that the Company's new Vice-President of Communications will play, the services that PRAI Inc. will provide to the Company, and the suggest of the development of the platform that is the subject of the provisional patent application. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed surveys, receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations, the availability of qualified personnel and geophysical contractors, favourable weather and field conditions, access to the Project area, and the accuracy of current geological interpretations.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the continued availability of capital and financing; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290165

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.