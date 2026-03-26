Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 16:52
3,570 Euro
+3,18 % +0,110
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4953,56523:00
3,4903,56022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2026 22:34 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Universal Registration Document

Châtillon, France, March 26, 2026

DBV Technologies Announces Filing of 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Universal Registration Document

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company (the "Company"), today announced the filing, for the year ended December 31, 2025, of its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and its Universal Registration Document (" 2025 URD") with the French market authority, "Autorité des Marchés Financiers" ("AMF").

In compliance with French law, the following information are included in the 2025 URD:

  • The 2025 annual financial report;
  • The Board of Directors' corporate governance report ("rapport sur le gouvernement d'entreprise") required under Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code;
  • The description of the share buy-back program;
  • The statutory auditor reports;
  • The information regarding the statutory auditor fees.

These documents can be accessed on the Regulated Information section of the Company's website at www.dbv-technologies.com. In addition, the Form 10-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the 2025 URD on the AMF's website at www.amf-france.org.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children.
Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN Patch is designed to
introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks
to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to
become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic
people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of the
VIASKIN Peanut Patch in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and
children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American
operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B
of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each
representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT - CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbvtechnologies.com and engage with us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Jonathan Neely
DBV Technologies
Jonathan.neely@dbv-technologies.com

Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
Brett.whelan@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

  • PDF Version

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.