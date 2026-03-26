New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 26, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Unitholders on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at Cineplex Cinemas, 612 East River Road, New Glasgow, Nova Scotia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. (EDT).

2025 AGM Webcast:

The AGM will be broadcast via live audio webcast. The webcast may be accessed at www.crombie.ca under Investors and through https://www.gowebcasting.com/14654. Time has been allotted at the end of the webcast for telephone questions.

Teleconference:

Dial-in numbers to join the AGM are:

USA/Canada Toll-Free: +1-833-752-5566

International: +1-647-258-0575

To join the AGM call without operator assistance, Click Here to register and enter your phone number to receive an instant automated callback.

A replay will be available by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 and entering password 4756162# until midnight, May 14, 2026.

Q1 2026 Conference Call

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, beginning at 12:00 p.m. (EDT). Senior management will discuss Crombie's financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The financial and operational results will be released on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, after market close.

Teleconference:

Dial-in numbers to join the conference call are:

USA/Canada Toll-Free: +1-833-752-5566

International: +1-647-258-0575

To join the conference call without operator assistance, Click Here to register and enter your details to receive an instant automated callback.

A replay will be available by dialing +1-855-669-9658 or +1-412-317-0088 and entering password 9384831#, until midnight on May 14, 2026.

Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Crombie's website at www.crombie.ca under Investors and through https://www.gowebcasting.com/14655. The webcast will be available for replay on Crombie's website for 90 days following the conference call.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at December 31, 2025, our portfolio contained 308 properties comprising approximately 18.9 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289956

Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust