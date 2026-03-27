Prodigy Technovations Enhances Industry leading I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer with Advanced Application-Level Protocol NVMe-MI, SPDM and PLDM Support

BENGALURU, India, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigy Technovations Pvt. Ltd., a leader in protocol analysis and validation solutions, announced enhancements to its PGY-I3C-EX-PD I3C Protocol Exerciser and Analyzer, adding support for higher-level management protocols increasingly used in modern computing platforms.

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