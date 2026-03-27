DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic Holding A/S Appoints Jonas Bech as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Company Announcement No. 10 - 2026

Donkey Republic is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonas Bech as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and registered member of the company's Executive Management Team, no later than June 1st.

The appointment strengthens Donkey Republic's financial leadership and supports the company's continued focus on capital efficiency, scalability, and disciplined execution of its strategy.

Thor Möger Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of Donkey Republic commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Jonas Bech as our new CFO. Jonas brings a strong combination of financial expertise and leadership experience from both the financial services industry and a high-growth scale-up environment. His proven ability to optimize financing structures, build sustainable finance functions, and support international expansion makes him a strong fit for Donkey Republic as we continue to grow and execute on our strategy."

Jonas Bech brings more than 10 years of experience from the financial services industry and most recently served as Finance Director at Agreena. At Agreena, he was instrumental in capital raises, M&A execution, and scaling Finance, BI, and Legal functions across international markets. He brings extensive leadership experience and has successfully supported Agreena both during high-growth international expansion and disciplined consolidation phases.

Jonas Bech commented on his new role:

I am excited to join Donkey Republic at this important stage and contribute to strengthening financial discipline, supporting strategic priorities, and enabling profitable growth. I look forward to working with the Donkey team to create long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders through execution of the Ride and Do Well strategy"

Following the registration of Jonas Bech, the Executive Management Team of Donkey Republic will consist of:

Thor Möger Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Jonas Bech, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Signe Storgaard Sørensen, Chief Operating Officer (COO)

CONTACT INFORMATION

DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S

Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.

1717 København V

www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO

investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

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https://invest.donkey.bike/donkey-republic-company-new

About Donkey Republic

Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.