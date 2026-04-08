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WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:13
1,010 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,10014:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 11:30 Uhr
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DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Resolutions from Annual General Meeting 2026

Company announcement No. 13 - 2026

Donkey Republic Holding A/S held its Annual General Meeting today.

Donkey Republic Holding A/S held its Annual General Meeting today at which the Annual General Meeting resolved the following as proposed in the notice:

  1. Took note of the report on the activities in 2025
  2. Adopted the annual report for 2025
  3. Approved the allocation of the annual result
  4. Re-elected existing members of the board of directors Caroline Søeborg Ahlefeldt, Erik Wenngren, Jesper Lilledal, Erdem Ovacik and elected Jakob Have as new member of the board of directors
  5. Re-elected Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as auditor
  6. Approved proposals from the Board of Directors
    • authorization to issue warrants
    • authorization to acquire own shares
  7. ?Authorised the chairperson of the meeting to register the resolutions passed ???????

CONTACT INFORMATION
DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S
Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.
1717 København V
www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO
investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Subscribe to the company announcements at:
https://invest.donkey.bike/donkey-republic-company-new

About Donkey Republic
Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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