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WKN: A3CRXZ | ISIN: DK0061540770 | Ticker-Symbol: 6UJ
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:02
0,985 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DONKEYREPUBLIC HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9451,05011:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
45 Leser
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DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S: Donkey Republic delivers resilient Q1 2026 performance and confirms full-year guidance

Company Announcement No. 14 - 2026

Donkey Republic delivered a resilient performance in Q1 2026 despite unusually harsh winter conditions across its Nordic markets. Revenue increased year-on-year, while EBITDA improved significantly following the implementation of organisational and cost efficiency measures initiated during 2025.

Activity levels were impacted by lower temperatures, particularly in January and February, resulting in fewer trips and riders compared to the same period last year. Performance normalised towards the end of the quarter, with March developing in line with expectations as the Company is preparing for the high season.

Key Performance Indicators Q1 2026

[01 January 2026 - 31 March 2026]

Total for Q1 2026Compared to Q1 2025
Total RevenueDKK 29.0M+9.9%
EBITDADKK -1.2M+80.2%
Monthly revenue per bikeDKK 413+1.5%
Riders163k-1.4%
Trips1.3M-6.2%
Fleet size (average active bikes)23,381+8.2%

Revenue growth in the quarter was primarily driven by continued fleet expansion, supported by a modest improvement in revenue per trip and per rider. Furthermore, the Company's B2G business performed slightly better than expected during the quarter.

EBITDA for Q1 2026 reached DKK -1.2 million, representing an improvement of 5.1 million year-on-year up from -6.3 million in Q1 2025. The profitability improvement was primarily driven by the full implementation of cost-saving initiatives following the reorganisation carried out during Q3 and Q4 2025.

Based on the performance in Q1 2026, Donkey Republic confirms its full-year 2026 guidance:

2026 Guidance (DKK)
RevenueDKK 179m - 194m
EBITDADKK 34m - 45m
EBITDKK 1m - 9m

In February 2026, DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S completed a private placement raising gross proceeds of approximately DKK 75 million. The proceeds strengthen the Company's financial position and support continued execution of the strategic roadmap.

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO of Donkey Republic, commented:

"Q1 2026 demonstrates the positive effects of the organisational and efficiency measures implemented during 2025. Despite unusually harsh winter conditions, we delivered revenue growth, significantly improved EBITDA, and we are entering the high season with good momentum."

Please see the attached KPI Report Q1 2026 for further information.

CONTACT INFORMATION
DonkeyRepublic Holding A/S
Skelbækgade 4, trappe B, 4. sal.
1717 København V
www.invest.donkey.bike

Thor Möger Pedersen, CEO
investor@donkeyrepublic.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Subscribe to the company announcements at:
https://invest.donkey.bike/donkey-republic-company-new

About Donkey Republic
Founded in 2014, Donkey Republic is a Danish purpose driven impact company active in the micro mobility industry. Donkey Republic provides a flexible, affordable and more sustainable way of transportation to the citizens by partnering with the cities.

Donkey Republic is a data driven technology company facilitating bike sharing, and we are able to provide cities and citizens a reliable bike sharing service. Sustainably at its core integrates with the city's public transportation system, by pursuing innovation Donkey Republic develops end-to-end products and services that solve city and riders problems. Riders are able to enjoy a more convenient and high quality ride, with our bike and ebike fleet, designed for durability and optimal maintenance through our servicing software platform. This collaborative dedicated software solution together with our bikes, seeks to improve people's health & well-being, the environment, reducing traffic congestion across cities as well as public space optimisation.

Donkey Republic is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company was listed in 2021 to onboard investors and support its growth and expansion into the European Market, and to continue securing its foothold and developing its market position in the European Micro mobility space. With thousands of Donkey bikes successfully implemented, Donkey Republic aims to grow its business and fulfill its vision of making urban city life quality better through responsible bike sharing.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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