Addnode Group AB: Adjusted comparable figures following the change of division for the subsidiary Tribia

As previously communicated, Addnode Group has announced that, effective 1 January 2026, the subsidiary Tribia, formerly part of the Design Management Division, will become part of the Process Management Division. This change supports Addnode Group's long-term strategy and facilitates continued growth.

This press release provides adjusted comparative figures for the Design Management and Process Management Divisions. For the full year 2025, Tribia's net sales amounted to SEK 165 million and EBITA to SEK 35 million.

Tribia is a Norwegian software company that develops digital platforms for project management, document management and information flows within the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors. A substantial portion of its customer base is in the public sector. This profile represents strong opportunities for collaboration with other companies in the Process Management Division, whose digital solutions contribute to more efficient case management, simplified administration and quality-assured processes in interactions between public authorities, organisations and citizens.

Addnode Group's interim report for the period January - March 2026 will be published on Tuesday, 28 April, at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Design Management (adjusted, excluding Tribia) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 Net sales, SEK m 618 627 490 659 2,396 Licences 5 7 8 3 23 - of which own software 3 5 6 2 16 - of which third-party software 2 2 2 0 6 Recurring revenue 410 437 307 439 1,592 - of which own software 97 94 101 108 400 - of which third-party software 313 343 205 331 1,192 Services 197 179 167 213 755 Other 6 5 9 5 26 Gross Profit, SEK m 570 581 437 601 2,188 Gross Margin, % 92.2 92.6 89.2 91.1 91.3 EBITA, SEKm 147 162 43 158 511 EBITA-margin, % 23.8 25.8 8.8 24.0 21.3 Operating Profit, SEK m 119 135 13 120 386 Operating-margin, % 19.2 21.5 2.7 18.2 16.1 Average number of employees 1,045 1,049 1,127 1,267 1,122

Process Management (adjusted, including Tribia) Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2025 FY 2025 Net sales, SEK m 404 394 395 467 1,659 Licences 9 11 17 22 59 - of which own software 7 10 15 18 50 - of which third-party software 2 2 1 4 9 Recurring revenue 208 211 214 229 863 - of which own software 183 188 192 200 763 - of which third-party software 25 23 22 30 100 Services 172 165 159 209 706 Other 14 7 5 6 31 Gross Profit, SEK m 329 327 333 390 1,380 Gross Margin, % 81.4 83.0 84.3 83.5 83.2 EBITA, SEKm 82 74 86 105 345 EBITA-margin, % 20.3 18.8 21.8 22.5 20.8 Operating Profit, SEK m 60 51 58 77 246 Operating-margin, % 14.9 12.9 14.7 16.5 14.8 Average number of employees 827 833 879 932 877

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213

E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.