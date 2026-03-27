Addnode Group AB: Adjusted comparable figures following the change of division for the subsidiary Tribia

As previously communicated, Addnode Group has announced that, effective 1 January 2026, the subsidiary Tribia, formerly part of the Design Management Division, will become part of the Process Management Division. This change supports Addnode Group's long-term strategy and facilitates continued growth.
This press release provides adjusted comparative figures for the Design Management and Process Management Divisions. For the full year 2025, Tribia's net sales amounted to SEK 165 million and EBITA to SEK 35 million.
Tribia is a Norwegian software company that develops digital platforms for project management, document management and information flows within the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors. A substantial portion of its customer base is in the public sector. This profile represents strong opportunities for collaboration with other companies in the Process Management Division, whose digital solutions contribute to more efficient case management, simplified administration and quality-assured processes in interactions between public authorities, organisations and citizens.
Addnode Group's interim report for the period January - March 2026 will be published on Tuesday, 28 April, at 07:30 a.m. CET.
|Design Management (adjusted, excluding Tribia)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|FY 2025
|Net sales, SEK m
|618
|627
|490
|659
|2,396
|Licences
|5
|7
|8
|3
|23
|- of which own software
|3
|5
|6
|2
|16
|- of which third-party software
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Recurring revenue
|410
|437
|307
|439
|1,592
|- of which own software
|97
|94
|101
|108
|400
|- of which third-party software
|313
|343
|205
|331
|1,192
|Services
|197
|179
|167
|213
|755
|Other
|6
|5
|9
|5
|26
|Gross Profit, SEK m
|570
|581
|437
|601
|2,188
|Gross Margin, %
|92.2
|92.6
|89.2
|91.1
|91.3
|EBITA, SEKm
|147
|162
|43
|158
|511
|EBITA-margin, %
|23.8
|25.8
|8.8
|24.0
|21.3
|Operating Profit, SEK m
|119
|135
|13
|120
|386
|Operating-margin, %
|19.2
|21.5
|2.7
|18.2
|16.1
|Average number of employees
|1,045
|1,049
|1,127
|1,267
|1,122
|Process Management (adjusted, including Tribia)
|Q1 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q4 2025
|FY 2025
|Net sales, SEK m
|404
|394
|395
|467
|1,659
|Licences
|9
|11
|17
|22
|59
|- of which own software
|7
|10
|15
|18
|50
|- of which third-party software
|2
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Recurring revenue
|208
|211
|214
|229
|863
|- of which own software
|183
|188
|192
|200
|763
|- of which third-party software
|25
|23
|22
|30
|100
|Services
|172
|165
|159
|209
|706
|Other
|14
|7
|5
|6
|31
|Gross Profit, SEK m
|329
|327
|333
|390
|1,380
|Gross Margin, %
|81.4
|83.0
|84.3
|83.5
|83.2
|EBITA, SEKm
|82
|74
|86
|105
|345
|EBITA-margin, %
|20.3
|18.8
|21.8
|22.5
|20.8
|Operating Profit, SEK m
|60
|51
|58
|77
|246
|Operating-margin, %
|14.9
|12.9
|14.7
|16.5
|14.8
|Average number of employees
|827
|833
|879
|932
|877
For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com
Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213
E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com
Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.
Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.