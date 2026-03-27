Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardenmarkt Drohnen: Entsteht hier der nächste Tech-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DM3Z | ISIN: SE0017885767 | Ticker-Symbol: AR7
Stuttgart
27.03.26 | 10:01
5,620 Euro
+2,93 % +0,160
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5905,77010:35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Addnode Group AB: Adjusted comparable figures following the change of division for the subsidiary Tribia

As previously communicated, Addnode Group has announced that, effective 1 January 2026, the subsidiary Tribia, formerly part of the Design Management Division, will become part of the Process Management Division. This change supports Addnode Group's long-term strategy and facilitates continued growth.

This press release provides adjusted comparative figures for the Design Management and Process Management Divisions. For the full year 2025, Tribia's net sales amounted to SEK 165 million and EBITA to SEK 35 million.

Tribia is a Norwegian software company that develops digital platforms for project management, document management and information flows within the construction, infrastructure and real estate sectors. A substantial portion of its customer base is in the public sector. This profile represents strong opportunities for collaboration with other companies in the Process Management Division, whose digital solutions contribute to more efficient case management, simplified administration and quality-assured processes in interactions between public authorities, organisations and citizens.

Addnode Group's interim report for the period January - March 2026 will be published on Tuesday, 28 April, at 07:30 a.m. CET.

Design Management (adjusted, excluding Tribia)Q1 2025Q2 2025Q3 2025Q4 2025FY 2025
Net sales, SEK m6186274906592,396
Licences578323
- of which own software356216
- of which third-party software22206
Recurring revenue4104373074391,592
- of which own software9794101108400
- of which third-party software3133432053311,192
Services197179167213755
Other659526
Gross Profit, SEK m5705814376012,188
Gross Margin, %92.292.689.291.191.3
EBITA, SEKm14716243158511
EBITA-margin, %23.825.88.824.021.3
Operating Profit, SEK m11913513120386
Operating-margin, %19.221.52.718.216.1
Average number of employees1,0451,0491,1271,2671,122
Process Management (adjusted, including Tribia)Q1 2025Q2 2025Q3 2025Q4 2025FY 2025
Net sales, SEK m4043943954671,659
Licences911172259
- of which own software710151850
- of which third-party software22149
Recurring revenue208211214229863
- of which own software183188192200763
- of which third-party software25232230100
Services172165159209706
Other1475631
Gross Profit, SEK m3293273333901,380
Gross Margin, %81.483.084.383.583.2
EBITA, SEKm827486105345
EBITA-margin, %20.318.821.822.520.8
Operating Profit, SEK m60515877246
Operating-margin, %14.912.914.716.514.8
Average number of employees827833879932877

For more information, please contact:
Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Christina Rinman, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, Addnode Group
Phone: +46 (0) 709 711 213
E-mail: christina.rinman@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society
Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across four continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.