Addnode Group AB: Interim Report 1 January - 31 March 2026

Improved earnings and stronger cash flow

» Addnode Group delivered solid earnings growth and stronger cash flow in the first quarter of 2026. The companies acquired in 2025 performed well and, combined with cost savings, contributed to our favorable earnings performance. At the same time, we have laid the foundation for future earnings growth by continuing to implement AI, developing new offerings and optimizing the organization. «

Johan Andersson

President and CEO

First quarter January-March 2026

Net sales increased by 5 percent to SEK 1,531 m (1,461). Net sales were impacted by currency effects of SEK -61 m (12). Currency-adjusted organic net sales decreased by 6 percent.

EBITA increased by 26 percent to SEK 274 m (217). Currency effects had an impact of SEK -3 m (5) on EBITA. The EBITA margin was 17.9 percent (14.9). Restructuring costs had an impact of SEK 24 m on earnings in the preceding year. Before restructuring costs, EBITA for January-March 2025 amounted to SEK 241 m, and the EBITA margin was 16.5 percent.

Operating profit increased to SEK 186 m (149), and the operating margin increased to 12.1 percent (10.2).

Net profit for the period increased to SEK 113 m (90).

Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 0.83 (0.67).

Cash flow from operating activities improved to SEK 363 m (203).

The subsidiary Tribia was transferred from the Design Management division to the Process Management division as of January 1, 2026. Comparative figures for 2025 have been restated.

Acquisition of customer contracts in Germany.

Events after the end of the reporting period

No significant events.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Andersson, CEO and President, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 704 20 58 31

E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

Kristina Elfström Mackintosh, CFO, Addnode Group

Phone: +46 (0) 70 633 89 90

E-mail: kristina.mackintosh@addnodegroup.com

Addnode Group - Digitalization for a Better Society

Addnode Group acquires, operates and develops cutting edge enterprises that digitalize society. We are a leading global provider of software and services for design, construction, product data, and facility management. We also support the public sector with document and case management solutions. By acquiring new businesses and providing a growth platform for our subsidiaries, we create sustainable value growth.

Addnode Group has 3,000 employees and consists of around 20 companies with geographical presence in 20 countries across five continents. Net sales in 2025 amounted to SEK 5.8 billion. Addnode Group's Series B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment. For more information, please visit: www.addnodegroup.com.

This information is information that Addnode Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-28 07:30 CEST.