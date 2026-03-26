Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Increases its Committed Credit Facility to Pursue Growth and Announces Management Change

(All amounts in release are in Canadian dollars)

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian® Group Ltd. ("Calian" or the "Company") (TSX:CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has exercised the accordion feature under its existing credit facility.

Calian has exercised $75 million of its accordion feature, increasing total committed capacity under its credit facility to $275 million. The Company renewed its credit facility on September 29, 2025, for a three-year term, with total capacity of $350 million. As of December 31, 2025, Calian had $165 million drawn on the facility and net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.2x.

"This increase strengthens our capacity to pursue acquisitions while continuing to invest internally to capitalize on the organic growth opportunities we are seeing," said Will Majic, acting Chief Financial Officer, Calian. "It also underscores the strong support and confidence of our lending syndicate in our performance and long-term strategy. With favorable tailwinds in the defence and space industries and a robust backlog of $1.4 billion, we are well positioned to deploy capital strategically and continue to drive shareholder value."

Separately, Calian announced that Derek Clark, President of the company's Essential Industries business unit, will be leaving the Company to pursue a new opportunity. The Essential Industries business continues to be supported by a strong and experienced leadership team, with Vice Presidents across the divisions working together to maintain continuity as the Company undertakes a search for a new President.

"We thank Derek for his contributions to Calian," said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Calian. "We have a strong and experienced leadership team within Essential Industries, and I look forward to working closely with them to continue advancing the business."

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664 · General info email: info@calian.com