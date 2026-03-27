RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Strategic Review to Evaluate Path for Long-Term Value Creation

All amounts in CAD dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF)(FSE:Y2V) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has initiated a formal review of strategic alternatives (the "Strategic Review") to identify opportunities to maximize value for shareholders.

As part of this process, the Board will evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives, including, but not limited to, a sale of the Company, strategic or co-investment partnerships, or capital structure optimizations through equity or debt financings. The Strategic Review represents a natural evolution for RE Royalties as the Company enters its 11th year of operations and seeks to position itself for future growth.

The Strategic Review follows a formal recommendation from management. A Special Committee of the Board ("Special Committee") has been established to lead the process and oversee the evaluation, with the goal of ensuring a structure that prioritizes long-term value creation.

The Company has elected to disclose the Strategic Review as part of its commitment to transparency. However, there is no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any specific transaction or outcome. RE Royalties does not intend to provide updates on the Strategic Review unless the Board determines that disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

"RE Royalties was founded on the principles of disciplined investment and active stewardship in renewable energy to drive long-term value for our investors," said Bernard Tan, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "As we are entering our 11th year of operations, we are evaluating strategic alternatives to further leverage our platform as a leading renewable energy finance company. Our objective is to ensure we are optimally positioned to capitalize on strong sector demand, supporting growth, and delivering value for decades to come."

"We currently have approximately $20 million in letters of intent across a portfolio of high-quality, near-term opportunities in solar, wind, energy storage, and distributed generation projects, with an additional $200 million in potential investments under review. This proactive Strategic Review is focused on aligning our capital structure with the maturity and increasing scale of our business," said Peter Leighton, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer.

Throughout the Strategic Review, RE Royalties' management team remains focused on its day-to-day operations, executing its strategy and its commitment to its clients, shareholders, bondholders, partners, and employees.

RE Royalties remain focused on unlocking growth in the renewable energy sector by leveraging its proven royalty financing model to support developers and operators, generate long-term recurring revenues, and deliver measurable environmental and social impact.

The Company has engaged PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance Inc ("PwC CF") as its financial advisor in conjunction with the Strategic Review.

RE Royalties cautions that the engagement of a financial advisor should not be interpreted as an indication that any specific transaction will be pursued. There can be no assurance that the Strategic Review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome, nor as to the timing, terms, or completion of any such outcome.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in North America, South America, and Asia. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment, and a sustainable investment focus.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contacts:

RE Royalties Ltd.

Talia Beckett, VP of Communications and Sustainability

T: (778) 374-2000

E: investor@reroyalties.com

www.reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information includes the completion of the Loan and is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/re-royalties-announces-strategic-review-to-evaluate-path-for-lon-1152562