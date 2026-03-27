Q4 EPS more than doubles to $0.14 as profitability improves significantly year over year
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (three months ended December 31, 2025) and for the full fiscal year 2025 (twelve months ended December 31, 2025).
Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights
- Total revenues were $40 million, representing an 11% year-over-year decrease.
- Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $14 million, representing a 117% year-over-year increase.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.14 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing 133% year-over-year increase.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss on intangible assets to income from operations was $14 million, representing a 35% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin1 was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12 percentage points.
- Return on equity, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholder's equity as of December 31, 2025, was 23% representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8 percentage points.
- Number of Franchise Locations2 was 283 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 34 locations from December 31, 2024.
- Number of customers3 in the last twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 6.6 million, representing a 12% year-over-year increase.
- Repeat rate for customers4 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.
1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
2 The figures take into accounts of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH, JUN CLINIC
3 The customer count includes customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The applicable periods are from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025.
4 The figures include franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account of customers of AHH clinics and JUN CLINIC excluding free counseling. The percentage of customers who visited our franchisee's clinics twice or more.
Full Year 2025 Highlights
- Total revenues were $174 million, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease.
- Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $51 million, representing a 9% year-over-year increase.
- Earnings per share, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.50 for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 4% year-over-year increase.
- EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss on intangible assets to income from operations was $70 million, representing a 21% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 40% for the full year 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3 percentage points.
Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, commented: "Our full-year 2025 results reflect a business in transition. Revenue declined 15% to $174 million, primarily due to two structural changes: the business restructuring undertaken in 2024, and the revision of franchise fee arrangements implemented in April 2025. These were deliberate steps to build a more sustainable business foundation, and their financial impact is now largely behind us.
Beneath the revenue decline, our underlying profitability strengthened considerably. Full-year net income attributable to SBC Medical Group grew 9% to $51 million, with earnings per share of $0.50. Our net income margin expanded from 23% to 29%, as the IPO-related stock-based compensation and impairment losses that weighed on our prior-year results did not recur. EBITDA margin normalized modestly from 43% to 40%, which we view as a more sustainable run-rate going forward.
In the fourth quarter specifically, we saw encouraging operational momentum. Average revenue per customer recovered to $316, an 11% increase year over year a meaningful inflection after a period of gradual decline, and one that we believe reflects the early impact of our pricing and customer engagement initiatives. We closed the year with 283 clinic locations and 6.63 million annual customer visits.
As we enter 2026, we are focused on three priorities: advancing our multi-brand strategy in the dermatology segment, expanding our non-aesthetic healthcare portfolio, and building a stronger foundation in international markets. With the structural headwinds of the past two years now largely behind us, we are well-positioned to return to sustainable top-line growth."
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (or Friday, March 27, 2026 at 10:30 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.
Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below.
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d1mfdSBSThST4BIiID88aQ
It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q4 2025 and Full Year Financial Results". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit.".
Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/
About SBC Medical
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.
For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.
The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
163,773,838
125,044,092
Accounts receivable
2,388,021
1,413,433
Accounts receivable related parties
27,511,730
28,846,680
Inventories
2,792,617
1,494,891
Short-term investments related parties
319,193
Finance lease receivables, current related parties
12,832,355
5,992,585
Income tax recoverable
1,175,510
Customer loans receivable, current
8,705,999
10,382,537
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,724,852
11,276,802
Total current assets
231,224,115
184,451,020
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
7,539,392
8,771,902
Intangible assets, net
47,742,888
1,590,052
Long-term investments, net
1,299,366
3,049,972
Equity method investments
20,312,642
Goodwill, net
15,432,061
4,613,784
Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties
13,746,513
8,397,582
Operating lease right-of-use assets
8,366,569
5,267,056
Finance lease right-of-use assets
450,874
Deferred tax assets
4,014,294
9,798,071
Customer loans receivable, non-current
4,824,977
5,023,551
Long-term prepayments
393,270
1,745,801
Long-term investments in MCs related parties
17,837,293
17,820,910
Other assets
7,263,692
15,553,453
Total non-current assets
149,223,831
81,632,134
Total assets
380,447,946
266,083,154
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
16,988,384
13,875,179
Accounts payable related parties
651,463
659,044
Bank and other borrowings, current
9,099,046
96,824
Notes payables, current related parties
26,255
Advances from customers
1,415,762
820,898
Advances from customers related parties
5,357,221
11,739,533
Income tax payable
8,821,853
18,705,851
Operating lease liabilities, current
4,416,960
4,341,522
Finance lease liabilities, current
132,946
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
11,544,695
8,103,194
Due to related party
2,692,673
2,823,590
Total current liabilities
61,121,003
61,191,890
Non-current liabilities:
Bank and other borrowings, non-current
33,734,438
6,502,682
Notes payables, non-current related parties
5,334
Deferred tax liabilities
16,374,832
926,023
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
4,136,257
1,241,526
Finance lease liabilities, non-current
116,527
Other liabilities
1,660,183
1,193,541
Total non-current liabilities
56,022,237
9,869,106
Total liabilities
117,143,240
71,060,996
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024)
Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 102,576,943 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively)
10,388
10,302
Additional paid-in capital
72,867,424
62,513,923
Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 and 270,000 shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
(7,749,997
(2,700,000
Retained earnings
240,448,620
189,463,007
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(57,294,239
(54,178,075
Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity
248,282,196
195,109,157
Non-controlling interests
15,022,510
(86,999
Total stockholders' equity
263,304,706
195,022,158
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
380,447,946
266,083,154
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the Three Months
For the Years
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues, net related parties
35,041,379
42,455,401
158,860,970
195,173,889
Revenues, net
4,525,327
1,965,136
14,746,519
10,241,653
Total revenues, net
39,566,706
44,420,537
173,607,489
205,415,542
Cost of revenues
10,638,132
10,548,170
46,323,767
49,365,035
Gross profit
28,928,574
33,872,367
127,283,722
156,050,507
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
16,079,682
13,880,503
59,797,324
57,665,140
Stock-based compensation
215,237
13,022,692
Impairment loss on intangible asset
15,058,965
15,058,965
Total operating expenses
16,079,682
29,154,705
59,797,324
85,746,797
Income from operations
12,848,892
4,717,662
67,486,398
70,303,710
Other income (expenses):
Interest income
(284
(17,340
198,315
19,943
Interest expense
(56,090
(12,402
(160,583)
(28,300
Foreign currency exchange gain, net
2,907,364
800,643
2,002,789
895,711
Other income
3,184,379
3,287,471
5,113,637
3,914,297
Other expenses
(317,263
(2,716,703
(1,321,064
(5,463,153
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
8,746,138
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
3,813,609
Total other income
5,718,106
1,341,669
14,579,232
3,152,107
Income before income taxes
18,566,998
6,059,331
82,065,630
73,455,817
Income tax expense (benefit)
4,287,103
(488,553
31,020,607
26,765,925
Net income
14,279,895
6,547,884
51,045,023
46,689,892
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
79,604
8,663
59,410
75,617
Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
14,200,291
6,539,221
50,985,613
46,614,275
Other comprehensive loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(14,589,478
(18,100,852)
(2,949,843)
(16,557,607)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
(309,583)
(11,552,968)
48,095,180
30,132,285
Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
67,823
7,737
225,731
117,830
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
(377,406)
(11,560,705)
47,869,449
30,014,455
Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Basic and diluted
0.14
0.06
0.50
0.48
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
102,576,943
102,750,816
102,997,967
96,561,041
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years
2025
2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
51,045,023
46,689,892
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
2,684,300
3,799,377
Non-cash lease expense
4,698,731
3,870,198
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
302,949
(402,196
Stock-based compensation
13,022,692
Impairment loss on intangible asset
15,058,965
Impairment loss on long-term investments
133,513
529,596
Fair value change of long-term investments
(247,514
2,617,435
Gain on disposal of subsidiary
(3,813,609
Gain on redemption of life insurance policies
(8,746,138
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets
(3,179,200
511,947
Gain on previously held equity interest
(815,328
Deferred income taxes
5,326,982
(14,417,087
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(160,963
(733,219
Accounts receivable related parties
1,552,477
1,350,413
Inventories
(170,174
1,124,805
Finance lease receivables related parties
(12,746,857
(5,991,486
Customer loans receivable
15,821,375
18,477,327
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
332,264
(2,268,209
Long-term prepayments
318,470
1,910,274
Other assets
(195,846
(1,692,642
Accounts payable
2,675,066
(9,588,067
Accounts payable related parties
(8,571
682,320
Notes payables related parties
(14,252,502
(34,756,754
Advances from customers
604,072
(1,476,240
Advances from customers related parties
(6,693,127
(9,144,031
Income tax payable
(11,662,531
11,228,429
Operating lease liabilities
(4,927,460
(3,950,587
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
2,968,513
(12,096,825
Other liabilities
10,972
40,215
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
24,668,496
20,582,933
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,401,012
(2,564,643
Purchase of convertible note
(1,700,000
Prepayments for property and equipment
(968,848
(843,740
Advances to related parties
(622,804
Payments made on behalf of related parties
(1,840,801
(5,572,564
Purchase of short-term investments related parties
(334,173
Purchase of long-term investments
(654,070
(331,496
Purchases of cryptocurrencies
(424,250
Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies
457,828
Purchase of equity method investments
(20,062,642
Cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(22,941,701
(4,236,009
Long-term loans to others
(14,514
(172,411
Repayments from related parties
1,914,454
6,597,564
Repayment from others
83,677
176,109
Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies
17,735,717
Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of
(832,416
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
7,478,783
NET CASH PROVIDED USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(20,971,552
(10,102,410
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Borrowings from bank and others
34,753,946
6,603,253
Borrowings from related parties
15,000
5,481,787
Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs
11,707,417
Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants
31,374
Repayments of bank and other borrowings
(1,353,071
(119,017
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(331,365
Repayments to related parties
(145,917
(739,414
Repurchase of common stock
(4,999,997
Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment
10,353,587
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
38,292,183
22,965,400
Effect of exchange rate changes
(3,259,381
(11,424,763
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
38,729,746
22,021,160
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
125,044,092
103,022,932
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE YEAR
163,773,838
125,044,092
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest expense
160,583
28,300
Cash paid for income taxes
37,190,188
30,239,002
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments
1,493,450
597,602
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
1,322,455
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities
612,466
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications
5,302,043
2,908,554
Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided
14,219,401
20,524,499
Issuance of common stock as incentive shares
86
Issuance of common stock from conversion of convertible note
2,700,000
Deemed contribution in connection with disposal of subsidiaries
1,473,571
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED
Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total Revenues, net
39,566,706
44,420,537
173,607,489
205,415,542
Income from operations
12,848,892
4,717,662
67,486,398
70,303,710
Depreciation and amortization expense
673,684
931,596
2,684,300
3,799,377
Impairment loss
15,058,965
15,058,965
EBITDA
13,522,576
20,708,223
70,170,698
89,162,052
EBITDA margin
34
47
40
43
Net income margin
36
15
29
23
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327875612/en/
Contacts:
SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated
Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com