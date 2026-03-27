Q4 EPS more than doubles to $0.14 as profitability improves significantly year over year

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) ("SBC Medical" or the "Company"), a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 (three months ended December 31, 2025) and for the full fiscal year 2025 (twelve months ended December 31, 2025).

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $40 million, representing an 11% year-over-year decrease.

were $40 million, representing an 11% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $14 million, representing a 117% year-over-year increase.

was $14 million, representing a 117% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.14 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing 133% year-over-year increase.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.14 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, representing 133% year-over-year increase. EBITDA 1 , which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss on intangible assets to income from operations was $14 million, representing a 35% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin 1 was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12 percentage points.

, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss on intangible assets to income from operations was $14 million, representing a 35% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 12 percentage points. Return on equity , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholder's equity as of December 31, 2025, was 23% representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8 percentage points.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the average shareholder's equity as of December 31, 2025, was 23% representing a year-over-year increase of 9.8 percentage points. Number of Franchise Locations 2 was 283 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 34 locations from December 31, 2024.

was 283 as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 34 locations from December 31, 2024. Number of customers 3 in the last twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 6.6 million, representing a 12% year-over-year increase.

in the last twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was 6.6 million, representing a 12% year-over-year increase. Repeat rate for customers4 who visited franchisee's clinics twice or more was 72%.

1 EBITDA and EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results." 2 The figures take into accounts of the franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH, JUN CLINIC 3 The customer count includes customers of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, Gorilla Clinic, AHH Clinic, and JUN CLINIC. The applicable periods are from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025. 4 The figures include franchising of SBC brand clinics, Rize Clinic, and Gorilla Clinic, but does not take account of customers of AHH clinics and JUN CLINIC excluding free counseling. The percentage of customers who visited our franchisee's clinics twice or more.

Full Year 2025 Highlights

Total revenues were $174 million, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease.

were $174 million, representing a 15% year-over-year decrease. Net Income attributable to SBC Medical Group was $51 million, representing a 9% year-over-year increase.

was $51 million, representing a 9% year-over-year increase. Earnings per share , which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.50 for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 4% year-over-year increase.

, which is defined as net income attributable to the Company divided by the weighted average number of outstanding shares, was $0.50 for the year ended December 31, 2025, representing a 4% year-over-year increase. EBITDA1, which is calculated by adding depreciation and amortization expense and impairment loss on intangible assets to income from operations was $70 million, representing a 21% year-over-year decrease. EBITDA margin was 40% for the full year 2025, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3 percentage points.

Yoshiyuki Aikawa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SBC Medical, commented: "Our full-year 2025 results reflect a business in transition. Revenue declined 15% to $174 million, primarily due to two structural changes: the business restructuring undertaken in 2024, and the revision of franchise fee arrangements implemented in April 2025. These were deliberate steps to build a more sustainable business foundation, and their financial impact is now largely behind us.

Beneath the revenue decline, our underlying profitability strengthened considerably. Full-year net income attributable to SBC Medical Group grew 9% to $51 million, with earnings per share of $0.50. Our net income margin expanded from 23% to 29%, as the IPO-related stock-based compensation and impairment losses that weighed on our prior-year results did not recur. EBITDA margin normalized modestly from 43% to 40%, which we view as a more sustainable run-rate going forward.

In the fourth quarter specifically, we saw encouraging operational momentum. Average revenue per customer recovered to $316, an 11% increase year over year a meaningful inflection after a period of gradual decline, and one that we believe reflects the early impact of our pricing and customer engagement initiatives. We closed the year with 283 clinic locations and 6.63 million annual customer visits.

As we enter 2026, we are focused on three priorities: advancing our multi-brand strategy in the dermatology segment, expanding our non-aesthetic healthcare portfolio, and building a stronger foundation in international markets. With the structural headwinds of the past two years now largely behind us, we are well-positioned to return to sustainable top-line growth."

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on Friday, March 27, 2026 at 8:30 am Eastern Time (or Friday, March 27, 2026 at 10:30 pm Japan Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below.

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_d1mfdSBSThST4BIiID88aQ

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q4 2025 and Full Year Financial Results". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Submit.".

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides, and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.sbc-holdings.com/

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated is a Management Services Organization operating a wide range of franchise businesses across diverse medical fields, including advanced aesthetic healthcare, dermatology, orthopedics, fertility treatment, gynecology, dentistry, alopecia treatment (AGA), and ophthalmology. The Company manages a diverse portfolio of clinic brands and is actively expanding its global presence, particularly in the United States and Asia, through both direct operations and medical tourism initiatives. In September 2024, the Company was listed on Nasdaq, and in June 2025, it was selected for inclusion in the Russell 3000 Index, a broad benchmark of the U.S. equity market. Guided by its Group Purpose "Contributing to the well-being of people around the world through medical innovation," SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated continues to provide safe, trusted, and high-quality medical services while further strengthening its international reputation for quality and trust in medical care.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts or statements of current conditions, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events and performance, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial performance; growth in revenue and earnings; business prospects and opportunities; and capital deployment plans and liquidity. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this release and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them; such factors include, among other things, changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and those listed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 163,773,838 125,044,092 Accounts receivable 2,388,021 1,413,433 Accounts receivable related parties 27,511,730 28,846,680 Inventories 2,792,617 1,494,891 Short-term investments related parties 319,193 Finance lease receivables, current related parties 12,832,355 5,992,585 Income tax recoverable 1,175,510 Customer loans receivable, current 8,705,999 10,382,537 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,724,852 11,276,802 Total current assets 231,224,115 184,451,020 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 7,539,392 8,771,902 Intangible assets, net 47,742,888 1,590,052 Long-term investments, net 1,299,366 3,049,972 Equity method investments 20,312,642 Goodwill, net 15,432,061 4,613,784 Finance lease receivables, non-current related parties 13,746,513 8,397,582 Operating lease right-of-use assets 8,366,569 5,267,056 Finance lease right-of-use assets 450,874 Deferred tax assets 4,014,294 9,798,071 Customer loans receivable, non-current 4,824,977 5,023,551 Long-term prepayments 393,270 1,745,801 Long-term investments in MCs related parties 17,837,293 17,820,910 Other assets 7,263,692 15,553,453 Total non-current assets 149,223,831 81,632,134 Total assets 380,447,946 266,083,154 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 16,988,384 13,875,179 Accounts payable related parties 651,463 659,044 Bank and other borrowings, current 9,099,046 96,824 Notes payables, current related parties 26,255 Advances from customers 1,415,762 820,898 Advances from customers related parties 5,357,221 11,739,533 Income tax payable 8,821,853 18,705,851 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,416,960 4,341,522 Finance lease liabilities, current 132,946 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 11,544,695 8,103,194 Due to related party 2,692,673 2,823,590 Total current liabilities 61,121,003 61,191,890 Non-current liabilities: Bank and other borrowings, non-current 33,734,438 6,502,682 Notes payables, non-current related parties 5,334 Deferred tax liabilities 16,374,832 926,023 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,136,257 1,241,526 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 116,527 Other liabilities 1,660,183 1,193,541 Total non-current liabilities 56,022,237 9,869,106 Total liabilities 117,143,240 71,060,996 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024) Common stock ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 103,881,251 and 103,020,816 shares issued, 102,576,943 and 102,750,816 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 10,388 10,302 Additional paid-in capital 72,867,424 62,513,923 Treasury stock (at cost, 1,304,308 and 270,000 shares as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) (7,749,997 (2,700,000 Retained earnings 240,448,620 189,463,007 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (57,294,239 (54,178,075 Total SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated stockholders' equity 248,282,196 195,109,157 Non-controlling interests 15,022,510 (86,999 Total stockholders' equity 263,304,706 195,022,158 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 380,447,946 266,083,154

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, (Unaudited) For the Years

Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues, net related parties 35,041,379 42,455,401 158,860,970 195,173,889 Revenues, net 4,525,327 1,965,136 14,746,519 10,241,653 Total revenues, net 39,566,706 44,420,537 173,607,489 205,415,542 Cost of revenues 10,638,132 10,548,170 46,323,767 49,365,035 Gross profit 28,928,574 33,872,367 127,283,722 156,050,507 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,079,682 13,880,503 59,797,324 57,665,140 Stock-based compensation 215,237 13,022,692 Impairment loss on intangible asset 15,058,965 15,058,965 Total operating expenses 16,079,682 29,154,705 59,797,324 85,746,797 Income from operations 12,848,892 4,717,662 67,486,398 70,303,710 Other income (expenses): Interest income (284 (17,340 198,315 19,943 Interest expense (56,090 (12,402 (160,583) (28,300 Foreign currency exchange gain, net 2,907,364 800,643 2,002,789 895,711 Other income 3,184,379 3,287,471 5,113,637 3,914,297 Other expenses (317,263 (2,716,703 (1,321,064 (5,463,153 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies 8,746,138 Gain on disposal of subsidiary 3,813,609 Total other income 5,718,106 1,341,669 14,579,232 3,152,107 Income before income taxes 18,566,998 6,059,331 82,065,630 73,455,817 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,287,103 (488,553 31,020,607 26,765,925 Net income 14,279,895 6,547,884 51,045,023 46,689,892 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 79,604 8,663 59,410 75,617 Net income attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated 14,200,291 6,539,221 50,985,613 46,614,275 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (14,589,478 (18,100,852) (2,949,843) (16,557,607) Total comprehensive income (loss) (309,583) (11,552,968) 48,095,180 30,132,285 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 67,823 7,737 225,731 117,830 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (377,406) (11,560,705) 47,869,449 30,014,455 Net income per share attributable to SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated Basic and diluted 0.14 0.06 0.50 0.48 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 102,576,943 102,750,816 102,997,967 96,561,041

SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years

Ended December 31, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 51,045,023 46,689,892 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 2,684,300 3,799,377 Non-cash lease expense 4,698,731 3,870,198 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 302,949 (402,196 Stock-based compensation 13,022,692 Impairment loss on intangible asset 15,058,965 Impairment loss on long-term investments 133,513 529,596 Fair value change of long-term investments (247,514 2,617,435 Gain on disposal of subsidiary (3,813,609 Gain on redemption of life insurance policies (8,746,138 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets (3,179,200 511,947 Gain on previously held equity interest (815,328 Deferred income taxes 5,326,982 (14,417,087 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (160,963 (733,219 Accounts receivable related parties 1,552,477 1,350,413 Inventories (170,174 1,124,805 Finance lease receivables related parties (12,746,857 (5,991,486 Customer loans receivable 15,821,375 18,477,327 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 332,264 (2,268,209 Long-term prepayments 318,470 1,910,274 Other assets (195,846 (1,692,642 Accounts payable 2,675,066 (9,588,067 Accounts payable related parties (8,571 682,320 Notes payables related parties (14,252,502 (34,756,754 Advances from customers 604,072 (1,476,240 Advances from customers related parties (6,693,127 (9,144,031 Income tax payable (11,662,531 11,228,429 Operating lease liabilities (4,927,460 (3,950,587 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 2,968,513 (12,096,825 Other liabilities 10,972 40,215 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 24,668,496 20,582,933 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (1,401,012 (2,564,643 Purchase of convertible note (1,700,000 Prepayments for property and equipment (968,848 (843,740 Advances to related parties (622,804 Payments made on behalf of related parties (1,840,801 (5,572,564 Purchase of short-term investments related parties (334,173 Purchase of long-term investments (654,070 (331,496 Purchases of cryptocurrencies (424,250 Proceeds from disposal of cryptocurrencies 457,828 Purchase of equity method investments (20,062,642 Cash paid for acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired (22,941,701 (4,236,009 Long-term loans to others (14,514 (172,411 Repayments from related parties 1,914,454 6,597,564 Repayment from others 83,677 176,109 Proceeds from redemption of life insurance policies 17,735,717 Disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of (832,416 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 7,478,783 NET CASH PROVIDED USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (20,971,552 (10,102,410 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings from bank and others 34,753,946 6,603,253 Borrowings from related parties 15,000 5,481,787 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs 11,707,417 Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants 31,374 Repayments of bank and other borrowings (1,353,071 (119,017 Repayments of finance lease liabilities (331,365 Repayments to related parties (145,917 (739,414 Repurchase of common stock (4,999,997 Deemed contribution in connection with price modification on disposal of property and equipment 10,353,587 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 38,292,183 22,965,400 Effect of exchange rate changes (3,259,381 (11,424,763 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 38,729,746 22,021,160 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 125,044,092 103,022,932 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF THE YEAR 163,773,838 125,044,092 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for interest expense 160,583 28,300 Cash paid for income taxes 37,190,188 30,239,002 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Property and equipment transferred from long-term prepayments 1,493,450 597,602 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,322,455 Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities 612,466 Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modifications 5,302,043 2,908,554 Payables to related parties in connection with loan services provided 14,219,401 20,524,499 Issuance of common stock as incentive shares 86 Issuance of common stock from conversion of convertible note 2,700,000 Deemed contribution in connection with disposal of subsidiaries 1,473,571

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES SBC MEDICAL GROUP HOLDINGS INCORPORATED Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total Revenues, net 39,566,706 44,420,537 173,607,489 205,415,542 Income from operations 12,848,892 4,717,662 67,486,398 70,303,710 Depreciation and amortization expense 673,684 931,596 2,684,300 3,799,377 Impairment loss 15,058,965 15,058,965 EBITDA 13,522,576 20,708,223 70,170,698 89,162,052 EBITDA margin 34 47 40 43 Net income margin 36 15 29 23

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260327875612/en/

Contacts:

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

Hikaru Fukui Head of IR Department E-mail: ir@sbc-holdings.com