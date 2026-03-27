The Nomination Committee's Proposals Regarding the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) - The Nomination Committee of Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) ("Alligator Bioscience") proposes re-election of Hans-Peter Ostler and Denise Goode as ordinary Board members and election of Anna Törner and Jörg Möller as new ordinary Board members. The Nomination Committee also proposes re-election of Hans-Peter Ostler as Chairman of the Board.

The Nomination Committee has consisted of Lars Bergkvist (Chairman), representing Roxette Photo SA, Jan Lundström, representing Johan Zetterstedt, Johan Ranstam, representing AB Gryningsstunden Förvaltning, as well as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Hans-Peter Ostler.

The Nomination Committee proposes that the annual shareholders' meeting on 6 May 2026 resolves to re-elect Hans-Peter Ostler and Denise Goode as ordinary Board members, and to elect Anna Törner and Jörg Möller as new ordinary Board members. Further, as Chairman of the Board, the Nomination Committee proposes re- election of Hans-Peter Ostler. Eva Sjökvist Saers has declined re-election.

Anna Törner, born in 1963 has extensive experience from the pharmaceutical industry, academic research, and regulatory authorities, with deep expertise in regulatory strategy and phase 2/3 study design. She is the founder and former CEO of SDS Life Science, previously a leading drug development consultancy in the Nordics.

Education: MSc Pharmacy and MSc Mathematical Statistics and PhD Medical Science (statistics) from Karolinska Institutet.

Other ongoing assignments: Chairman of the Board in Arendi AB and Lett Renovering AB. Board member of Medivir Aktiebolag, MedCap AB (publ), Attgeno AB, Akiram Therapeutics AB and Jonas & Kollegor AB. CEO and Board member of At Statistics AB.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: -

Anna Törner is considered independent in relation to both the company and its management as well as in relation to major shareholders.

Jörg Möller, born in 1964, has more than 30 years of experience in pharmaceuticals and biotech R&D, including leading global research and development at Bayer AG and Leo Pharma A/S. He has also held CEO and various board roles in various biotech companies such as Antag Therapeutics ApS, Benevolent AI, Casebia Therapeutics LLP and Bluerock Therapeutics LP.

Education: Jörg Möller holds a medical degree and a PhD from the Ruhr University Bochum Medical School in Germany.

Other ongoing assignments: Board member in Secura Bio Inc.

Shareholding in Alligator Bioscience AB: -

Jörg Möller is considered independent in relation to both the company and its management as well as in relation to major shareholders.

Information about the members that are proposed for re-election can be found on the company's website, www.alligatorbioscience.com.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the annual shareholders' meeting will be presented in the notice convening the annual shareholders' meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 a.m. CET on 27 March 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

The Nomination Committee's proposals regarding the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting in Alligator Bioscience AB (publ)

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/the-nomination-committees-proposals-regarding-the-board-of-directors-for-the-annual-g-1152612