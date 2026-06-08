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WKN: A41BED | ISIN: SE0024173637 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AL0
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 21:40
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0190,01909:28
ACCESS Newswire
08.06.2026 09:02 Uhr
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Alligator Bioscience Comments on Henlius Update on Global Phase 3 Trial with HLX22

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 8, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX) today comments on a recent update regarding patient recruitment in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of HLX22, developed by Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

According to communication shared by Henlius, the first patients have now been dosed in all regions participating in the global Phase 3 study of HLX22, including China, Japan, Korea, Latin America, Australia, the United States and Europe.

HLX22 is an innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody that has been granted orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and EU for gastric cancer and is being developed by Henlius under a license from AbClon, Inc., following a discovery collaboration which grants Alligator the right to participate in potential future revenues.

"The successful dosing of the first patients across all regions marks an important milestone, signaling the continued progress in the Phase 3 study with HLX22," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "The continued advancement also suggests sustained investigator interest in evaluating HLX22 as a potential treatment option for patients with gastric cancers."

Under the terms of Alligator's agreement with AbClon, Alligator is entitled to 35% of AbClon's revenue from its sublicense to Henlius, including potential milestone payments and royalty revenues, which, if HLX22 is successfully developed and approved, could represent a meaningful long-term revenue opportunity for Alligator.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO
E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com
Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CEST on 8 June 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

Alligator Bioscience comments on Henlius update on global phase 3 trial with HLX22

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/alligator-bioscience-comments-on-henlius-update-on-global-phase-3-trial-with-hlx22-1173850

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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