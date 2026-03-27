AECI Limited - Dealings in securities by the AECI Limited Long Term Incentive Scheme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Registration number: 1924/002590/06

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI)

DEALINGS IN SECURITIESBY THE AECI LIMITED LONG TERM INCENTIVE SCHEME (SCHEME)

In accordance with paragraphs 6.78 to 6.90 of the JSE Listings Requirements, AECI shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following acquisitions of AECI ordinary shares (Shares) on behalf of the Scheme (Acquisitions):

Date Number of Shares Volume weighted average price (VWAP) / Price per Share High Price Low Price Value 24 March 2026 52 758 R113.1511 R113.90 R110.73 R5 969 623.31 25 March 2026 76 059 R113.8325 R115.24 R112.60 R8 657 986.35 26 March 2026 6 921 R115.4128 R116.60 R114.71 R798 771.95

The Acquisitions (in respect of which the Scheme has a direct beneficial interest) were executed on-market. Clearance to deal was obtained in terms of paragraph 6.83 of the JSE Listings Requirements.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 March 2026

Equity Sponsor: One Capital

Debt Sponsor: Questco Proprietary Limited