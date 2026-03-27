

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sofina Société Anonyme (SOF.BR) reported that its net result for fiscal 2025 was 113.00 million euros, a sharp decrease from 1.36 billion euros, previous year. Net result per share was 3.2571 euros compared to 40.0914 euros. Pre-tax profit declined significantly to 113.01 million euros from 1.36 billion euros.



Fiscal year 2025 interest income dropped to 17.95 million euros from 22.85 million euros, last year. Dividend income decreased to 102.58 million euros, from 1.03 billion euros.



Sofina shares are trading at 213.60 euros, down 2.29%.



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