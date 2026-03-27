Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTCID: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant reduction in its outstanding share purchase warrants and stock options during the first quarter of 2026, marking an important milestone in the Company's ongoing efforts to further simplify its capital structure and reduce potential dilution.

Significant Reduction in Warrant and Option Overhang

During Q1 2026, the Company reduced a total of 41,031,673 share purchase warrants1 and 5,025,000 stock options, building on a series of previous balance sheet improvements in 2025. Of the warrants, 30,123,371 (76%) expired unexercised, and all 5,025,000 stock options expired unexercised, significantly minimizing potential dilution.

In addition, 10,908,302 warrants were exercised, for total proceeds of $542,415 to the Company, further strengthening its already strong balance sheet. The majority of these exercises, representing approximately 89%, were completed by management, directors, and long-term strategic shareholders, reflecting strong alignment and continued confidence in the Company's long-term growth strategy.

Strengthening Capital Structure and Shareholder Alignment

Over the trailing twelve months, Glow has reduced its fully diluted share count by approximately 16.6%, driven by the expiry of warrants and stock options, demonstrating a continued focus on disciplined capital structure management. The combination of warrant expiry and exercise represents a meaningful step in simplifying the Company's capital structure and improving overall equity quality.

"This significant reduction in our warrant and option overhang marks an important milestone for Glow and reflects our continued focus on disciplined capital and financial management ," said Rob Carducci, CEO of Glow Lifetech. "The participation from management, directors, and long-term shareholders in warrant exercises further demonstrates strong alignment and confidence in our strategy. With a cleaner capital structure, a strengthened financial position, and continued commercial momentum, we are well-positioned to advance into our next phase of growth."

Advancing a Stronger Financial Foundation

The reduction in outstanding warrants and options builds on a series of recent balance sheet improvements, including the Company's achievement of debt-free status2 and its first positive cash flow from operations3. Together, these milestones reinforce Glow's strengthening financial foundation and support its ability to execute its growth strategy with increased flexibility and discipline.

As the Company continues to build on its commercial progress and expand its national footprint, it remains focused on maintaining capital efficiency, strengthening operating fundamentals, and delivering long-term sustainable value for shareholders.

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About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future activities. Forward- looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) statements regarding the future direction of the Company (ii) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives, and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the combined company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and in particular in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in the public perception of the Company's products; decreases in the prevailing prices for the Company's products; adverse changes in applicable laws; or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; compliance with extensive government regulation and related costs, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

1 38,931,300 exercisable at $0.05 per share and 2,118,373 exercisable at $0.07 per share

2 See Press Release dated November 11, 2025: https://bit.ly/4dIavo3

3 See Press Release dated November 25, 2025: https://bit.ly/4tauKz9

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290169

Source: Glow Lifetech Corp.