Emerging Growth Research Issues Flash Report on OSR Holdings, Inc., Reaffirms Buy-Emerging Rating and $10.00 Price Target

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 27, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today issued a flash report on OSR Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSRH), reaffirming its Buy-Emerging rating and 12-month price target of $10.00.

The flash report highlights recent developments related to the Company's non-invasive glucose monitoring technology (Woori IO), including increasing global interest in potential licensing and distribution opportunities.

Key Highlights from the Flash Report:

Global Licensing Interest in Woori IO:

OSRH recently announced interest from multiple regions, including Japan, Korea, India, Israel, and the United States, for its non-invasive glucose monitoring technology. The Company is exploring potential licensing and distribution pathways as part of its broader commercialization strategy.

NDA Signed with Sinopharm:

OSRH has entered into a non-disclosure agreement with Sinopharm, a large Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical and distribution company. The agreement facilitates information exchange related to regulatory, clinical, and commercial pathways for Woori IO within the Chinese diabetes care market.

Additional Validation of Strategic Direction:

The announcement represents a second notable development in recent months, following the previously disclosed licensing term sheet with BCM Europe AG (BCME) for VXM01. Together, these developments support management's ongoing efforts to advance both its therapeutic and medical device platforms.

Potential Near-Term Milestones:

The Company is expected to work toward a definitive agreement with BCME related to the VXM01 licensing structure, which carries a potential milestone value of up to $815 million. The updated deal structure is intended to position OSRH as the primary counterparty.

Positioning for Capital Formation:

Management continues to engage with institutional investors, and the evolving licensing framework may support future capital raising efforts.

Emerging Growth Research notes that while these developments are constructive, risks remain, including the early-stage nature of certain programs, the non-binding status of some agreements, and potential dilution from future financing activities.

For a copy of the full flash report, please visit:

https://emerginggrowth.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/OSRH_Flash-Report_03.26.26.pdf

or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/osrh/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, OSR Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company with operations in Korea and Switzerland. The Company has subsidiaries focused on the development of oral immunotherapies for cancer, biologics for degenerative diseases, and non-invasive glucose monitoring technology. OSRH also distributes medical devices and is expanding into 4th party logistics (4PL).

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations and financial performance as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for OSR Holdings, Inc. that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding licensing agreements, regulatory pathways, product development, and capital formation. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks, including the possibility that non-binding agreements do not result in definitive transactions, regulatory challenges, and financing constraints.

SOURCE: OSR Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/emerging-growth-research-issues-flash-report-on-osr-holdings-inc.-reaffirms-buy-emerg-1152567