

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CCL.L, CUK) reported first quarter net income attributable to Carnival of $258 million compared to a loss of $78 million, prior year. Profit per share was $0.19 compared to a loss of $0.06. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.27 billion compared to $1.21 billion. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $0.20 from $0.13. First quarter total revenues increased to $6.17 billion from $5.81 billion, prior year. Passenger ticket revenues were $4.02 billion compared to $3.83 billion.



For the second quarter, the company projects: adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.48 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.34. For fiscal 2026, the company expects: adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.19 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.21.



The Boards of Directors approved an initial $2.5 billion share buyback program. Due to legal requirements associated with the current open voting period for the unification of the dual listed company structure, the program will commence following the meetings of shareholders expected to be held on April 17, 2026.



Carnival shares are trading at $24.61 on NYSE, down 2.65%.



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