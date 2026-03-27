ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal announces publication of the 2025 statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company

27 March 2026, 17:45 CET

ArcelorMittal has published the statutory financial statements of ArcelorMittal parent company for the year ended 31 December 2025.

These financial statements have been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and are available on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com in the Corporate Library.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

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ArcelorMittal is one of the world's leading integrated steel and mining companies with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking operations in 14 countries. It is the largest steel producer in Europe, among the largest in the Americas, and has a growing presence in Asia through its joint venture AM/NS India. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers including the automotive, engineering, construction and machinery industries, and in 2025 generated revenues of $61.4 billion, produced 55.6 million metric tonnes of crude steel and, 48.8 million tonnes of iron ore. Our purpose is to produce smarter steels for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for the renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/?





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