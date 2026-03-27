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WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 12:59
30,450 Euro
-0,16 % -0,050
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,30030,35019:52
30,35030,40018:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 18:22 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sword Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2026

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sword Group SE will be held at 11 a.m. on The notice of meeting including the agenda was published
in the RESA (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations) and in the Luxemburger Wort on 27 March 2026.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at this meeting are set out in this notice.

The documents and information that must be provided at the General Meeting, together with the single form for participation, postal voting and proxy (the «Single Form»), are available on the Company's website and at the registered office for an uninterrupted period commencing on the day of publication of this notice and ending on the day after the General Meeting.

Upon presentation of their shares, shareholders may obtain copies of the documents free of charge under the applicable legal conditions.

Registered shareholders must send the Company the duly completed, dated and signed Single Form, together, where applicable, with the registration certificate, which must be received by the Company no later than 24 April 2026 by e-mail (to investorrelations@sword-group.lu).

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,600+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Availability of preparatory documents OGM 28042026_V27032026

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.