Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2026) - Aero Energy Limited (TSXV: AERO) (OTC Pink: AAUGF) (FSE: J5B) ("Aero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated March 2, 2026 and March 4, 2026, it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 1,694,916 charity flow-through units of the Company (the "CFT Units") at a price of $0.59 per CFT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 (the "CFT Unit Offering"). Each CFT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "CFT Share") and one share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Share") at a price of $0.60 until March 27, 2028. Each CFT Share will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and as an "eligible flow-through share" within the meaning of The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan).

The previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 26,250,000 subscription receipts of the Company (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.40 per Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $10,500,000 (the "Subscription Receipt Offering") is expected to close on or around March 31, 2026. The closing of the Subscription Receipt Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 2, 2026 and March 4, 2026 for additional information on the Subscription Receipt Offering.

The Company plans to use the gross proceeds of the CFT Unit Offering to incur (i) eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and (ii) "eligible flow-through mining expenditures, as defined in The Mineral Exploration Tax Credit Regulations, 2014 (Saskatchewan) (collectively, the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Saskatchewan, on or before December 31, 2027. Such Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the CFT Units effective December 31, 2026.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Aero Energy Limited

Aero Energy Limited, following its successful merger with Kraken Energy Corp. ("Kraken"), has established a robust portfolio of uranium assets in North America. The company controls a district-scale land package in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, including its Strike and Murmac projects, which collectively host dozens of shallow drill-ready targets on the north rim of the Athabasca Basin. These projects are guided by an award-winning technical team with a proven track record, responsible for major discoveries such as Gryphon, Arrow, and Triple-R. Additionally, Aero's portfolio includes Kraken's 100%-owned Apex Uranium Property, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, and the Huber Hills Property, spanning 1,044 ha in Nevada and encompassing the historic Race Track open pit mine. This strategic merger combines Aero's extensive Canadian exploration assets with Kraken's high-grade U.S. properties, positioning Aero to unlock significant high-grade, unconformity-style uranium mineralization and capitalize on the growing global demand for uranium. For more information about Aero, please visit aeroenergy.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Galen McNamara"

Galen McNamara, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

604-288-8046

Further information on the Company can be found on the Company's website at aeroenergy.ca and at www.sedarplus.ca, or by contacting the Company by email at info@aeroenergy.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information specifically include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to the planned use of gross proceeds of the CFT Unit Offering, the tax treatment of the CFT Shares, the renouncement of the Qualifying Expenditures, the timing or completion of the Subscription Receipt Offering, and timely receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, and exploration and development of the Company.

As well, forward-looking Information may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the anticipated benefits and impacts of the CFT Unit Offering; the use of gross proceeds from sale of the CFT Units, the renunciation of the Qualifying Expenditures; the proposed tax treatment of the CFT Shares, the results from work performed to date; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of the Company. Such statements can generally, but not always, be identified by words such as "adjacent", "plans", "prolific", "focus", "extension", "intended", "advance", "potential", "opportunity," "impact", "establish", "propose", "strategic", "important", "plan", "milestone", "prime", "success", "undertake", "provide", "preeminent", "contemplate", "exposure", "strong", "transformation", "represent", "numerous", "accessible", "intension", "ability", "intend", "identify", "expand", variants of these words and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. All statements that describe the Company's plans relating to operations and potential strategic opportunities are forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including, the ability or inability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals for the CFT Unit Offering and the Subscription Receipt Offering, including TSXV approval; the realization of benefits from the CFT Unit Offering; permits, the inability to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the CFT Units as intended, the inability to renounce applicable expenditures; the availability of the proposed tax treatment of the CFT Shares; consents or authorizations required for mining activities, and material delays in obtaining them; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; no unforeseen operational delays; the price of uranium and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; the absence of adverse conditions at properties; no unforeseen operational delays; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether economic mineralization can be defined and, if it can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such affects the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation the Company's properties; the implications of claims from First Nations, Tribes, Tribal Councils, Tribal Governments or other indigenous entities and peoples and land claims settlements on the Company's projects; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; title to properties, such further risks as disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could materially differ from those currently projected, and there is no representation by the Company that the actual results realized in the future will be the same in whole or in part as those presented herein. Readers are referred to the additional information regarding the Company's business contained in the Company's filings with securities regulatory authorities in Canada on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's filings that are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements and information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290304

Source: Aero Energy Limited