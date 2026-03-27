TF Bank AB: TF Bank's subsidiary in the UK authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority

TF Bank's UK subsidiary, TFBN Services Ltd, has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to carry on consumer credit activities and to provide payment services in the United Kingdom.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0) 70 626 95 33

The information was provided for publication on 27 March 2026 at 21:30 CET.

About the Group

We are a fast-growing provider of credit and payment services operating in 14 European countries. Through our proprietary IT infrastructure, we develop simple and flexible payment and financing solutions for millions of customers. Since our founding in 1987, we have consistently combined growth with profitability, and following the stock market listing in 2016, this development has continued with a strong focus on scalability and automation. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.