Ortelius International AB: ORTELIUS postpones Year-End Report 2025

ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN) today announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the publication of the Year-End Report 2025 to 31 March 2026, from the previously communicated date of 27 March 2026, due to administrative factors affecting the timeline.

For more information, please contact:

ORTELIUS

Email: investors@ortelius.com



www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.



Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:

www.ortelius.com

investors.ortelius.com



The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).

The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.