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WKN: A3EJGU | ISIN: SE0020551679 | Ticker-Symbol: 9U20
Frankfurt
27.03.26 | 08:05
0,034 Euro
+8,06 % +0,003
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
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ORTELIUS INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.03.2026 22:40 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ortelius International AB: ORTELIUS postpones Year-End Report 2025

ORTELIUS International AB (publ) ("ORTELIUS" or the "Company") (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: ORTIN) today announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to postpone the publication of the Year-End Report 2025 to 31 March 2026, from the previously communicated date of 27 March 2026, due to administrative factors affecting the timeline.

For more information, please contact:

ORTELIUS
Email: investors@ortelius.com

www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

About ORTELIUS

ORTELIUS International is a Swedish company at the forefront of AI- and data-driven business operations. Since the early 2000s, we have supported leading enterprises in establishing reliable data foundations, robust governance frameworks and advanced digital capabilities for effective decision-making and sustainable competitiveness.

Building on this expertise, ORTELIUS today enables organizations to realize the full potential of AI by ensuring data quality, governance and readiness are in place. With offices in Malmö and Gothenburg, we work with some of the world's largest companies to strengthen resilience, adaptability and long-term preparedness in an AI-driven era.

For more information:
www.ortelius.com
investors.ortelius.com

The share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (short name ORTIN).
The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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