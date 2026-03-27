Telia Lietuva: The Board approved financial statements for the year 2025 and proposes to pay EUR 0.14 dividend per share for the year 2025

On 26 March 2026, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter "Telia Lietuva" or "the Company") decided:

- To approve the audited annual financial statements of the Company for the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards, and to submit them to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

The audited Telia Lietuva results for the year 2025 were the same as the results for the 12 months of 2025 that were announced on 29 January 2026: revenue for the year 2025 amounted to EUR 507.3 million (EUR 491.1 million in 2024), EBITDA amounted to EUR 196 million (EUR 173.7 million), and profit for the period was EUR 90.4 million (EUR 71.6 million).

- To approve prepared by the Company and assessed by the auditors the Company's Annual Report for the year 2025, whereof Sustainability Statement is prepared in compliance with European Sustainability Reporting Standards, and to present it to the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

- To approve the draft of the Company's profit allocation for the year 2025 and to propose for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to allocate the profit according to the draft of profit allocation: from the Company's distributable profit of EUR 216,430 thousand to allocate EUR 81,566 thousand for the payment of dividends for the year 2025, i.e. EUR 0.14 dividend per share, and carry forward to the next financial year an amount of EUR 134,864 thousand as retained earnings (undistributed profit). To allocate EUR 39.6 thousand for tantiemes for the year 2025 to two independent members of the Board - Leda Iržikeviciene and Mindaugas Glodas - EUR 19.8 thousand each.

- To convoke the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in a headquarters of Telia Lietuva, Saltoniškiu str. 7A, Vilnius, Lithuania, at 13.00 on 24 April 2026, and to propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders the following draft agenda:

1. Presentation by the Company's auditor.

2. Approval of the Company's annual financial statements for the year 2025 and presentation of the Company's annual report for the year 2025.

3. Allocation of the Company's profit for the year 2025.

4. Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for the year 2025.

5. Election of the Company's auditor.

6. Election of the Company's Board member.

7. Regarding the implementation of decisions.

The Board proposed to elect KPMG Baltics, UAB as the Company's independent audit enterprise for the year 2026-2027 and to set a cap of EUR 560 thousand for the two financial years' audit services.

The Company has received a letter from the Board member Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, who is Chief Legal Counsel of Telia Asset Management at Telia Company AB, regarding his resignation from the Board and the Remuneration Committee of Telia Lietuva as of 23 April 2026 due to change of his position and responsibilities within Telia Company Group.

Telia Company AB, as a shareholder of Telia Lietuva, AB holding 88.15% of the shares and votes, proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 24 April 2026, in Vilnius, Lithuania, to elect Mr. Andreas Ekström, Head of Head of Telia Asset Management at Telia Company AB, for the current term of the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB.

ENCL.:

Telia Lietuva, AB Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025.

Independent Auditors' Report

Darius Džiaugys,

Head of Investor Relations,

tel. +370 5 236 7878,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt