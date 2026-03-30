TOKYO, Mar 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Kyoto University will operate an industry-academic laboratory, MHI Innovative Combustion Dynamics Laboratory, from April 1, with the aim of building world-class GTCC (gas turbine combined cycle) power plants with efficiency of over 70% and carbon-neutral combustion technology along with developing next-generation talent in deep-tech fields.With global demand for electricity trending up and data centers being expanded due to advances in electrification and the popularization of generative AI, balancing a stable supply of electricity with decarbonization is a critical issue worldwide. These circumstances have seen an increase in demand for gas turbines as a core power source due to their high efficiency, highly adjustable output, and ability to supplement renewable energy while contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions. In the future, it is expected that gas turbines will be central in supporting the realization of a carbon-neutral society due to their compatibility with clean, zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen.Combustion technology is a core element. Combustion control that achieves both high efficiency and ultra-low emissions is a field in which Japan has honed its strengths for many years, and is an aspect that makes Japanese manufacturers internationally competitive. Ongoing investment in R&D and development of the next generation of personnel in this field is a critical initiative that will directly increase competitiveness and lead to ongoing development of Japan's energy industry.In this laboratory, MHI will install combustion test rigs to elucidate the combustion mechanism of actual engines, utilize advanced measurement technology and numerical simulations to understand phenomena, and work to create combustion technology with new concepts, in order to fulfill its aims of pursuing innovative GTCC technology with an efficiency of over 70% and realizing carbon-neutral combustion technologies. Research will also be conducted with a view to social implementation, covering various forms of combustion such as rocket engine combustion, supersonic combustion, and reciprocating engine combustion in addition to GTCC. These initiatives will be a driving force for the realization of academic endeavors that also create social value, and will contribute to the development of the next generation of talent in deep-tech fields.Through these initiatives, MHI will continue to produce world-leading products and fulfill the aims of Innovative Total Optimization (ITO) to expand MHI's domain and achieve overall optimization.Summary of Industry-Academic LaboratoryName of laboratory: MHI Innovative Combustion Dynamics LaboratoryPeriod of laboratory: April 1, 2026 - March 31, 2031 (five years)Faculty member (full time): Naoto Horibe, Program-Specific Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Science, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto UniversityFaculty member (part time): Ryoichi Kurose, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Science, Graduate School of Engineering, Kyoto UniversityFaculty member (part time): Jun Hayashi, Professor, Energy Conversion Science Dept., Graduate School of Energy Science, Kyoto UniversityActivities: Installation of combustion testing equipment that can recreate phenomena occurring in actual equipment, utilization of various forms of measurement and numerical calculation to understand phenomena, and development of next generation of personnel with the aim of pursuing innovative combustion technology for GTCC power plants with efficiency of over 70% and realizing carbon-neutral combustion technologiesAbout MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.