Rio Tinto's iron ore port operations have resumed after Tropical Cyclone Narelle passed over Western Australia's Pilbara region.

All of the company's people remained safe and unharmed during the weather event.

Port closures at Rio Tinto's four Pilbara iron ore port terminals commenced on 24 March 2026. Ship loading at East Intercourse Island, Parker Point and Cape Lambert B recommenced on 28 March.

Damage to Cape Lambert A is currently being repaired. Shipping at that facility is expected to recommence in the coming days.

Including Tropical Cyclone Mitchell in February, recent weather events are estimated to have impacted iron ore shipments by approximately 8 million tonnes. The company has identified a pathway to recover around half of these losses.

Pilbara iron ore shipment guidance for 2026 remains unchanged at 323 to 338 million tonnes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260329760179/en/

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Category: Pilbara