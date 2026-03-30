JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers Strengthens Defense Focus with SOFF Membership

With its leading rugged computing platform and more than 30 years of industrial experience, JLT addresses the defense sector's rapidly growing need for robust computer solutions for vehicles and field operations

Växjö, Sweden, March 30, 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable rugged computer solutions for demanding environments, has been granted membership in SOFF (Säkerhets- och försvarsföretagen) - the industry association for companies active in defense, societal security, and cyber defense in Sweden. Through this membership, JLT gains increased opportunities to deepen its understanding of the defense sector's needs, collaborate with key stakeholders, and contribute to the development of the industry.

"Our rugged computers have been the first choice for industrial customers for three decades in extreme environments where downtime is not an option," says Per Holmberg, CEO of JLT Mobile Computers. "By becoming a member of SOFF, we strengthen our collaboration with key players and our ability to deliver robust solutions also to the defense sector. We look forward to contributing, together with other member companies, to a more resilient and technologically autonomous Europe."

As a SOFF member, JLT will participate in Defence Expo Sweden on April 14-15 in Stockholm, engaging with leading industry players and engaging with the latest developments in the Swedish defense market. In addition, JLT will be part of SOFF's joint Swedish pavilion at EUROSATORY 2026, Europe's largest defense and security exhibition, taking place in Paris on June 15-19.

From Industrial-Proven Ruggedness to Defense Operational Requirements

JLT's rugged computers are designed from the ground up to withstand extreme environments.

Vehicle - mounted and field - ready: Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) products built to endure vibration, shock, wide temperature fluctuations, dust, and moisture - delivering documented reliability in harsh conditions where operational continuity is critical.

Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) products built to endure vibration, shock, wide temperature fluctuations, dust, and moisture - delivering documented reliability in harsh conditions where operational continuity is critical. Modular and configurable platform: Flexible configuration for different types of military vehicle platforms and customer-specific requirements, from command vehicles to logistics and specialized platforms.

Flexible configuration for different types of military vehicle platforms and customer-specific requirements, from command vehicles to logistics and specialized platforms. Seamless integration: Designed for efficient integration into existing defense IT systems and architectures, supported bytechnical expertise .





Made in Sweden - built in Sweden for Europe's defense

At a time when self-sufficiency and strategic autonomy are high on the European defense agenda, development and production within the EU are essential. JLT designs and manufactures its computers in Sweden. Local development and production ensure high quality, close control of the supply chain, and long-term competence development in advanced hardware.

More information

Defense - JLT Mobile Computers

SOFF - The Swedish Security and Defence Industry

Defence Expo Sweden Official site (Swedish only)

EUROSATORY 2026

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers and its computer products, services, and solutions, please visit jltmobile.com. Financial information is available on Investor Relations JLT Mobile Group.

Förfrågningar Presskontakt Certified Adviser JLT Mobile Computers Group pressrelease@pr.jltmobile.com Eminova Fondkommission AB Per Holmberg, CEO Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 adviser@eminova.se per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers develops and delivers rugged mobile computers and solutions for the toughest environments. With 30 years of experience, JLT has set the standard for rugged IT through a combination of product quality, service, and solutions that ensure uninterrupted operations for customers in warehouse and logistics, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally with offices in Sweden, France, the United States, and Australia, supported by an international reseller network. Founded in 1994, JLT has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2002 under the symbol JLT, with Eminova Fondkommission AB as Certified Adviser. More information can be found at jltmobile.com.