Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces Result of AGM

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM:ECO)(TSX-V:EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that all resolutions were duly passed by shareholders with substantial majority support at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 27 March 2026 in Toronto, Canada (the "Meeting").

Following the Meeting, the previously indicated board changes have now taken place, and the board of directors has appointed Keith Hill as Non-Executive Chairman, succeeding Peter Nicol, effective March 30, 2026. Peter Nicol will remain as a Non-Executive Director.

The Company's omnibus incentive plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan") was approved by shareholders at the Meeting in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4. The Omnibus Incentive Plan is a 10% rolling security-based compensation plan and remains subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gil Holzman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eco Atlantic, commented:

"On behalf of the Board and everyone at Eco, I thank Peter Nicol for his leadership and dedication as Non- Executive Chairman since December 2022. Peter has provided invaluable guidance helping to steer the board of directors through a period of significant change across both the business and the wider industry.

His experience and steady counsel have been instrumental as the company navigated complex challenges, including key personnel transitions and transformational transactions.

Peter will remain as a Non-Executive Director, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and experience. The Company is in an excellent position with strong foundations for future growth. We welcome Keith Hill as non-executive chair during this pivotal phase of transformational portfolio developments. Keith brings a strong and long industry experience, global network, and proven leadership, and we look forward to advancing our strategic goals focusing on growth, execution and high impact exploration and development with his support benefiting from his expertise as we advance our strategic priorities."

Following the changes the Board now comprises of the following:

Keith Hill - Non-Executive Chairman

Gil Holzman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Nicol - Non-Executive Director

Emily Ferguson - Non-Executive Director

Alan Friedman - Non-Executive Director

ENDS

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser) +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 James Harris, James Bellman, Edward Foulkes Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond Berenberg (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3207 7800 Matthew Armitt Celicourt (PR) +44 (0) 20 7770 6424 Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore licence interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eco-atlantic-oil-and-gas-ltd.-announces-result-of-agm-1152922