

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Exdensur or depemokimab as add-on maintenance treatment of severe asthma characterised by an eosinophilic phenotype in adult and paediatric patients aged 12 years and older. The approval is based on data from the SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2 phase III trials.



Kaivan Khavandi, SVP, Global Head, Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation R&D, GSK, said: 'With Exdensur now approved in several major markets, we are focused on transforming the treatment paradigm in severe asthma.'



At last close, GSK shares were trading at 2,049.00 pence.



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