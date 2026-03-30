Sandvik AB: Sandvik implements the second phase of restructuring initiatives in Machining

In May 2025, Sandvik announced that restructuring measures of approximately SEK 3 billion will be implemented in business area Machining between 2025-2030 to strengthen operational efficiency, margin resilience and support growth opportunities (Sandvik Capital Markets Day: Advancing to 2030).

The first phase was launched in June, and today Sandvik announces the second phase of these measures.

The estimated annual savings from these measures is about SEK 105 million. It is estimated that by end of 2027, 100% of the run-rate savings will be realized.

Costs related to the restructuring are expected to amount to SEK 315 million, which will be reported as non-recurring costs and as items affecting comparability in EBITA in the first quarter 2026.

Of the total charge, approximately SEK 65 million are non-cash items and the remaining mainly refers to an estimated reduction of some 130 employees in total.

Stockholm, March 30, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about 121 billion SEK in more than 150 countries.