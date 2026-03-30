AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space satellites and subsystems flying on Transporter-16 Rideshare Mission

2026-03-30 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)

AAC Clyde Space technology has built seven satellites scheduled to launch on the Transporter-16 rideshare mission, including its own VIREON-1 and VIREON-2 Earth Observation satellites.

In addition to the VIREON satellites, integrated via launch integrator Exolaunch, several spacecraft built for customers on AAC Clyde Space's EPIC satellite platforms will also launch on Transporter-16. The EPIC platform family supports a wide range of missions, including Earth observation and communications applications.

AAC Clyde Space technology will also fly onboard several other spacecraft on the launch through satellite subsystems supplied to customers. These include the new CubeCAT laser communication terminals designed to enable high-speed optical data downlinks from orbit.

"Transporter-16 illustrates the breadth of what AAC Clyde Space delivers to the space industry," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "On a single launch we have satellites we have built, missions we support for customers, and advanced subsystems flying on other spacecraft. That combination reflects our position across the space value chain."

The SpaceX Rideshare program has become an important access route to orbit for small satellite missions serving commercial, institutional and research customers worldwide. AAC Clyde Space technology has flown on every Transporter rideshare mission to date.

The Transporter-16 mission is scheduled to launch on Monday 30 March.

About EPIC satellite platforms

EPIC is AAC Clyde Space's modular satellite platform family used for Earth observation and communications missions. The platform family includes EPIC VIEW, designed for Earth Observation missions, and EPIC LINK, designed for communications applications. The platforms are designed for rapid manufacturing, high reliability and support a wide range of customer payloads and mission types.

About VIREON

VIREON is an Earth Observation constellation developed by AAC Clyde Space to provide reliable insight into change on land and in vegetation. Through frequent observations over targeted areas, VIREON delivers analysis-ready data that supports informed decision-making across applications such as agriculture, forestry and environmental management.

For more information:

Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,

e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE

AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.