Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Roll-out startet: Explosives Update: CA$8,4 Mio. Auftragsbestand - Nexus rollt Europa & Arktis auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:17
9,500 Euro
-4,33 % -0,430
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3909,91011:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space satellites and subsystems flying on Transporter-16 Rideshare Mission

2026-03-30 AAC Clyde Space AB (publ)
AAC Clyde Space technology has built seven satellites scheduled to launch on the Transporter-16 rideshare mission, including its own VIREON-1 and VIREON-2 Earth Observation satellites.

In addition to the VIREON satellites, integrated via launch integrator Exolaunch, several spacecraft built for customers on AAC Clyde Space's EPIC satellite platforms will also launch on Transporter-16. The EPIC platform family supports a wide range of missions, including Earth observation and communications applications.

AAC Clyde Space technology will also fly onboard several other spacecraft on the launch through satellite subsystems supplied to customers. These include the new CubeCAT laser communication terminals designed to enable high-speed optical data downlinks from orbit.

"Transporter-16 illustrates the breadth of what AAC Clyde Space delivers to the space industry," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space. "On a single launch we have satellites we have built, missions we support for customers, and advanced subsystems flying on other spacecraft. That combination reflects our position across the space value chain."

The SpaceX Rideshare program has become an important access route to orbit for small satellite missions serving commercial, institutional and research customers worldwide. AAC Clyde Space technology has flown on every Transporter rideshare mission to date.

The Transporter-16 mission is scheduled to launch on Monday 30 March.

About EPIC satellite platforms
EPIC is AAC Clyde Space's modular satellite platform family used for Earth observation and communications missions. The platform family includes EPIC VIEW, designed for Earth Observation missions, and EPIC LINK, designed for communications applications. The platforms are designed for rapid manufacturing, high reliability and support a wide range of customer payloads and mission types.

About VIREON
VIREON is an Earth Observation constellation developed by AAC Clyde Space to provide reliable insight into change on land and in vegetation. Through frequent observations over targeted areas, VIREON delivers analysis-ready data that supports informed decision-making across applications such as agriculture, forestry and environmental management.

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications,
e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, phone: +46 707 230382, website: http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.