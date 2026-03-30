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WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
30.03.26 | 08:02
2,280 Euro
-1,72 % -0,040
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3402,44012:18
PR Newswire
30.03.2026 12:06 Uhr
87 Leser
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 30

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that between 23 March 2026 and 27 March 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £30m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 November 2025.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction:

Number of Shares repurchased:

Average price paid per Share (pence):

Lowest price paid per Share (pence):

Highest price paid per Share (pence):

23 March 2026

157,223

213.5221

206.5000

217.5000

24 March 2026

153,091

213.5472

211.5000

214.5000

25 March 2026

139,743

210.3233

206.5000

214.0000

26 March 2026

162,733

208.4532

205.0000

211.0000

27 March 2026

158,574

206.4632

204.5000

208.5000

Broker: RBC Europe Limited

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 308,567,526 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 308,567,526 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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