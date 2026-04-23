Moonpig Group Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23

23 April 2026

Moonpig Group plc

Director Declaration

In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14 requirement to give notice of a change in directorships held by directors, Kate Swann, Chair, has not sought re-election to the Board of Beijer Ref AB at its AGM and will formally retire from the board of Beijer Ref at the conclusion of its AGM today.

Enquiries

Moonpig Group Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer investors@moonpig.com Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig Group

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.