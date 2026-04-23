Moonpig Group Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23
23 April 2026
Moonpig Group plc
Director Declaration
In accordance with the UK Listing Rule 9.6.14 requirement to give notice of a change in directorships held by directors, Kate Swann, Chair, has not sought re-election to the Board of Beijer Ref AB at its AGM and will formally retire from the board of Beijer Ref at the conclusion of its AGM today.
Enquiries
Moonpig Group
Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer
investors@moonpig.com
Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer
About Moonpig Group
Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.
The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering. The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.