Moonpig Group Plc - Notice of Full Year Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2026

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group")

Notice of Full Year Results

Moonpig Group plc, the leading online greeting card and gifting platform in the UK and Netherlands, will announce its full year results for the 12 months ended 30 April 2026 on 25 June 2026 at 7:00 am.

Catherine Faiers (CEO) and Andy MacKinnon (CFO) will host an in-person meeting for analysts and investors in central London with a presentation starting at 9.30 am, followed by a Q&A session.

Analysts and investors wishing to register for this event should email investors@moonpig.com .

The presentation and Q&A will also be livestreamed in audio-only for virtual attendees.

Investors wishing to join the livestream should register via the following link: https://sparklive.lseg.com/MoonpigGroup/events/b483afc1-9e48-4f34-91a0-7fa3cda7de7d .

The results presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Group's corporate website ( https://www.moonpig.group/investors ) shortly after the conclusion of the Q&A session.

Enquiries:

Sodali & Co moonpig@client.sodali.com Rob Greening / Russ Lynch Moonpig Group investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.