Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo, President and Representative Director: Toshiaki Nagasato) today announced a strategic investment in Centivax, Inc. (Head Office: South San Francisco, CA, USA), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines and therapies for universal protection against highly diverse targets.

Centivax's lead program includes a universal seasonal influenza vaccine (Centi-Flu 01) currently in a Phase 1 clinical study. Unlike conventional seasonal flu vaccines, which must be manufactured annually based on recommended candidate vaccine viruses, Centivax's platform focuses both antibody and cellular immune responses on conserved regions of the influenza virus that cannot mutate and are shared across strains and distant subtypes. This approach aims to generate broad, consistent, and durable immunity against both seasonal and pandemic influenza.

Meiji's strategic investment aims to accelerate the advancement of Centi-Flu 01 and further advance its growing pipeline, which spans a pan-herpes Alzheimer's preventative, a broad oncology treatment, a malaria vaccine, and a universal antivenom.

"We are excited to support Centivax as they work toward a future where vaccines no longer need seasonal updating," said Toshiaki Nagasato, President and Representative Director of Meiji Seika Pharma."Their universal immunity platform represents a promising direction for global infectious-disease preparedness and aligns with Meiji's mission to improve public health through innovation."

"We are honored to partner with Meiji and deeply appreciate their confidence in our work. Japan has long been a global leader in scientific excellence and public health and these priorities closely align with our mission to develop broadly protective vaccines that can improve resilience against infectious diseases. Meiji's long-standing leadership in healthcare, combined with their thoughtful and collaborative approach, makes them an exceptional partner as we work together to advance next-generation solutions for influenza and beyond. We look forward to building a lasting partnership that contributes meaningfully to patients in Japan and around the world." said Jacob Glanville, CEO of Centivax.

About Centivax

Centivax is a universal immunity company, deploying a proprietary computational immune-engineering platform to create vaccines and therapies that deliver universal protection against entire classes of diverse targets. The lead clinical candidate for influenza featured in The New Yorker, the Netflix docuseries Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak, and other outlets addresses a greater than $7 billion global flu market, with follow-on programs spanning a growing pipeline for Alzheimer's disease, oncology, malaria and a universal antivenom. This growing portfolio underscores the technology's broad potential not only to protect against a wide array of infectious diseases, including viral, bacterial, protozoan, fungal, parasitic and man-made bioterror threats, but also to improve healthspan by reducing the long-term complications these pathogens can trigger, such as neurodegenerative disease, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and autoimmune conditions. Centivax is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.centivax.com.

About Meiji Seika Pharma

Meiji Seika Pharma, since it launched penicillin in 1946, has been providing efficacious and high-quality pharmaceutical products including therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, therapeutics for central nervous system diseases and hematologic disorders and generic drugs, to meet various medical needs. The company continues to advance global health by investing in next-generation innovation and strategic cross-border partnerships.

For more information, please visit https://www.meiji.com/global/pharmaceuticals/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260329010708/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Sho Takahata

Boston Office ('START Office'), Meiji Pharma USA Inc.

E-mail: mpu.start@meiji.com