CSP, Inc.: CSPi Technology Solutions Recognized on CRN's 2026 MSP 500 List

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / CSPi Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CSPI), a solution provider delivering managed IT, professional IT, and cloud services, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CSPi Technology Solutions to its 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category, marking the sixth consecutive year the company has received this industry recognition.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list recognizes the leading managed service providers in North America that are driving innovation and delivering high-value managed services that enable organizations to improve operational efficiency, optimize IT investments, and successfully navigate increasingly complex technology environments.

As organizations continue to accelerate cloud adoption, modernize infrastructure, and strengthen cybersecurity strategies, managed service providers play a critical role in helping IT teams maintain resilient and secure operations while supporting long-term business growth.

The MSP 500 list is divided into three categories:

MSP Pioneer 250 , recognizing MSPs focused primarily on the SMB market

Elite 150 , recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises managed services

Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on cloud-based security services

Being recognized in the Elite 150 category highlights CSPi Technology Solutions' ability to deliver enterprise-grade managed services spanning infrastructure, cloud, networking, and cybersecurity solutions.

CSPi Technology Solutions was selected for its comprehensive Vital Managed IT Services portfolio, deep engineering expertise, and its ability to support organizations through the entire lifecycle of IT modernization-from architecture and deployment to proactive monitoring, optimization, and long-term infrastructure management.

Through its combination of managed services, professional services engineering expertise, and strategic technology partnerships, CSPi enables organizations to modernize infrastructure while maintaining operational security, performance, and uptime.

The Vital Managed IT Services portfolio provides flexible and customizable service offerings designed to align with each organization's operational and technical requirements. Key service offerings include:

Vital Monitoring and Management

Vital Managed Backup and Disaster Recovery

Vital Managed Security

Vital Managed Detection & Response

Vital Auditing

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Firewall as a Service (FWaaS)

Cloud Consulting Services

Cloud Services

Staff Augmentation

"Being recognized for the sixth consecutive year on CRN's MSP 500 list-and now in the Elite 150 category-is a tremendous honor for our organization," said Nick Monfreda, Vice President, Managed & Strategic Services at CSPi Technology Solutions.

"This milestone reflects the dedication of our engineering and services teams who work every day to deliver resilient, secure, and high-performance IT environments for our clients. As organizations continue navigating increasingly complex hybrid infrastructure, cloud platforms, and cybersecurity challenges, our mission remains focused on simplifying that complexity while helping our clients achieve measurable business outcomes through strategic managed services."

CSPi Technology Solutions earned its Elite 150 designation by consistently delivering comprehensive managed IT services that address the complex needs of midmarket and enterprise organizations. The company has built its reputation on three core pillars: proactive support that anticipates challenges, rapid response times that minimize downtime, and deep technical expertise that solves problems effectively. CSPi's unwavering focus on client success, combined with continuous investment in advanced technology platforms and top-tier talent, has established it as a preferred partner in an increasingly competitive managed services market.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like, helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments, and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

The 2026 MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2026 issue of CRN Magazine and online at

https://www.crn.com/msp500

About CSPi Technology Solutions

CSPi Technology Solutions possesses the expertise and service scope-including managed IT services, professional IT services, and cloud services-to architect and manage high-performance, highly available, and highly secure IT infrastructures for its clients.

By partnering with best-in-class technology providers, CSPi delivers innovative IT solutions that address clients' specific technical requirements while producing measurable business outcomes. The company supports the complete IT lifecycle, enabling organizations to rapidly adopt new technologies while maintaining operational efficiency and security.

For organizations seeking the benefits of a fully supported IT environment without the cost of maintaining a large internal IT department, CSPi's Managed IT and Cloud Services portfolio provides 24×365 proactive support.

Learn more at www.cspitechsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Edward Uzzle

Director, Marketing & Business Development

CSPi Technology Solutions

edward.uzzle@cspi.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, The Channel Company connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of channel expertise, the company helps organizations solve complex technology challenges and accelerate growth.

www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2026 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cspi-technology-solutions-recognized-on-crns-2026-msp-500-list-1150901