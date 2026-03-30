Bonk, Inc.: BNKK Hits 233% of Internal Q1 Revenue Target; Reports $6.4M in Platform Revenue

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Bonk, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNKK) ("the Company"), a pioneer in bridging the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem, today released updated preliminary revenue data for the first quarter of 2026. The figures highlight an extraordinary acceleration in platform activity that continues to significantly outperform the Company's internal financial benchmarks.

Operational Milestone: Year-to-Date Revenue Velocity As of March 23, 2026, the BONK.fun platform has generated approximately $1.2 Million in realized platform revenue for the period. Based on current high-velocity trading activity through the final week of March, the Company projects total attributable revenue for the first quarter to reach approximately $3.5 Million.

This performance represents a 233% achievement of the Company's internal quarterly revenue target of $1.5 Million, demonstrating the scalability of the BONK.fun ecosystem and its successful transition into a primary cash-flow engine for the Company.

Strategic Asset Appreciation & Market Context While the digital asset market has experienced significant volatility in the latter half of Q1 2026, the BONK ecosystem demonstrated remarkable relative strength during the quarter's initial expansion phase.

Year-to-Date Performance: In the first half of Q1, the BONK token recorded a 21.65% increase , significantly outpacing Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), which saw consolidated gains of roughly 7.7% and 10.0% respectively during the same period.

Treasury Positioning: The Company's strategic positioning during this appreciation period-where the asset reached highs of $0.000013-has provided a robust capital cushion and expanded the Company's treasury Net Asset Value (NAV).

Resilience: Despite the broader market recalibration in late March, the BONK token maintains superior stability compared to high-volatility sector peers, supported by a growing base of over one million unique holders.

Management Commentary "Exceeding our internal revenue floor by over 200% in our first full quarter of this pivot fundamentally changes our trajectory," said Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), Founder and Director of Bonk, Inc. "We are seeing a consistent 'flight to quality' as traders move toward the BONK ecosystem. Our focus remains on maintaining this revenue velocity-currently pacing at approximately $750,000 per month-to fuel our long-term growth."

Jarrett Boon, CEO of Bonk, Inc., added: "To shatter our internal quarterly target of $1.5 million by hitting an estimated $3.5 million is a testament to the capital efficiency of our new model. We are entering the second quarter with a battle-tested balance sheet and a clear mandate to continue our expansion into the decentralized finance space."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors include the performance of BONK digital assets, operational success of the beverage division, and market volatility. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

SOURCE: Bonk, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bnkk-hits-233-of-internal-q1-revenue-target-reports-6.4m-in-platform-1152927