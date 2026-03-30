Viewbix Inc.: Viewbix: Quantum X Labs Announces Strategic Milestone in Advancing Quantum-Powered Nuclear Simulation

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) ("Viewbix" or the "Company"), an advanced technologies company, today announced that Nuclear Quantum, a portfolio company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd. ("Quantum X Labs"), has achieved a strategic milestone.

Nuclear Quantum has advanced in its roadmap, focused on bringing its proprietary quantum-based simulation algorithms to leading nuclear and engineering simulation companies worldwide.

This milestone marks the Nuclear Quantum's strategy progress from core technology algorithm development to potential targeted industry engagement, addressing a critical and growing need: the modernization of legacy simulation methodologies through quantum computation.

As part of this milestone, Nuclear Quantum is initiating a focused strategy to collaborate with established simulation companies, offering integration pathways for its quantum algorithmic engine into existing modeling platforms.

The goal: enable industry players to upgrade their simulation capabilities without replacing their core systems- accelerating adoption while minimizing disruption.

Nuclear Quantum is working on the development of a quantum-based algorithms designed to potentially significantly accelerate nuclear simulations while enhancing accuracy- effectively overcoming field's challenges: the "precision vs. time" bottleneck, accelerating safety & shielding and predicting material properties under radiation conditions.

Traditional high-fidelity simulations often require prohibitive computational time, limiting their applicability in real-world engineering and safety scenarios. Nuclear Quantum is aiming to leverage quantum computation principles to unlock new performance thresholds.

According to Valuates Report, the global market for Nuclear Power Simulation Software was valued at $226 million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of $321 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

About Quantum X Labs

Quantum X Labs is an Israel-based multi-disciplinary quantum technology hub focused on the research, development, and commercialization of advanced quantum technologies and intellectual property. The company operates across a broad range of domains, including quantum computing, quantum sensing, navigation systems, atomic clocks, and quantum algorithms, with applications spanning defense, aerospace, transportation, cybersecurity, and life sciences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Viewbix's and Nuclear Quantum's strategic and business plans, technology, relationships, objectives and expectations for its business, growth, including industry growth, the impact of trends on and interest in its business, intellectual property, products and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition and may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "seek," "will," "consider," "likely," "assume," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "do not believe," "aim," "predict," "plan," "project," "continue," "potential," "guidance," "objective," "outlook," "trends," "future," "could," "would," "should," "target," "on track" or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

michal@efraty.com