New Junior Achievement Experiential Learning Center, Presented by KeyBank, Focuses on Workforce Readiness

More than 100 people attended the ribbon cutting event in downtown Cleveland to celebrate the new center

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland celebrated the grand opening of its JA Experiential Learning Center, presented by KeyBank, in downtown Cleveland on March 26 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event. The new facility is dedicated to experiential, career-connected learning for students across the region.

The learning center brings together students and local industry partners to provide immersive programs focused on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and career readiness. Students participating in the JA Experiential Learning Center will take part in interactive simulations and programs aligned with real-world careers and local industry needs.

"When students experience how careers, finances, and businesses work in the real world, learning becomes truly meaningful," said Michele Pomerantz, Chief of Education for the City of Cleveland. "The JA Experiential Learning Center will help students gain real-world skills and begin building a brighter future, empowering the next generation of leaders in our community."

The first immersive program students will participate in is JA Finance Park which teaches students to manage money by making real-world budgeting and financial decisions in a simulated adult-life experience. The learning center welcomed its first students to the JA Finance Park on the same day of the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"KeyBank is so proud to support Junior Achievement and the opening of the new JA Experiential Learning Center, a space that will empower thousands of young people to build the skills and confidence they need to shape their financial futures," said KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer Mattie Jones-Hollowell. "By helping young people understand budgeting, saving, investing, and responsible credit use, we're not only preparing them for the world of work, but we're also strengthening the entire community, and we are honored to partner with Junior Achievement in this transformative investment in Cleveland's future."

The space will open with 11 local partners, each with a built-in storefront: KeyBank, Charles Schwab, Chick-Fil-A, Citizens, Heinen's, Lubrizol, Sherwin-Williams, State Farm, Union Home Mortgage, The UPS Store and The Veale Foundation. As part of the JA Finance Park simulation, each partner will be designated a different portion of a real-world budget for students to analyze and create.

"The opening of the JA Experiential Learning Center in downtown Ward 5 is a powerful investment in the future of our young people. This center will give students hands-on exposure to entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and real-world career pathways right here in the heart of our city," said Ward 5 Councilmember Richard A. Starr. "When we create spaces where our children can see, touch, and experience opportunity, we are not just preparing them for jobs we are preparing them for leadership. Ward 5 is proud to welcome an initiative that connects education to economic empowerment and helps build the next generation of Cleveland's business and community leaders."

About Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland

Since 1941, Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland has been dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA learning experiences are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Junior Achievement of Greater Cleveland is an affiliate of Junior Achievement USA and JA Worldwide. Today Junior Achievement reaches more than 4.4 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States as part of 12.5 million students served by operations in more than 100 other countries worldwide. For more information, visit cleveland.ja.org.

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/new-junior-achievement-experiential-learning-center-presented-by-key-1152978