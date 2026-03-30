Wesco International: Dreams in Motion: Ella's Story

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 30, 2026 / Stories like Ella's are exactly why partnerships like this matter.

Through Aspire's Employment Training Program, individuals gain more than job skills-they gain confidence, independence, and a real pathway to meaningful work. Ella's journey shows what's possible when training reflects real-world environments and when employers are truly invested in opening doors.

We're proud to partner with Aspire and fellow employers to help build inclusive talent pipelines that work-for people and for businesses.

To read her full story and career journey, please use the link below:

https://aspirechicago.com/news/from-what-if-to-i-did-it/

About Wesco

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500 company with approximately $24 billion in annual sales in 2025 and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 21,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and significant digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, technology companies, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates more than 700 sites, including distribution centers, fulfillment centers, and sales offices in approximately 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and global corporations.

Find more stories and multimedia from Wesco International at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Wesco International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/dreams-in-motion-ellas-story-1152988