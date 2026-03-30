Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSX: PWI) (TSX: PWI.PR.A) (the "Fund") announces that the preferred share (the "Preferred Shares") distribution rate for the next term from May 30, 2026 to May 29, 2031 will be $0.64 per Preferred Share per annum (6.4% on the par value of $10.00) payable quarterly. This represents a pre-tax interest equivalent yield of 8.4% per annum.(1) The Preferred Share distribution rate is based on current market rates for preferred shares with similar terms.

The term extension offers preferred shareholders the opportunity to continue enjoying preferential cash dividends until May 29, 2031. Since inception on May 21, 2021 to February 28, 2026, the Preferred Share has delivered a 5.1% per annum return(2).

Annual Compound Returns(2) 1-Year 3-Year Since Inception Preferred Shares (TSX: PWI.PR.A) 5.1% 5.1% 5.1%

In addition, the Fund intends to maintain the targeted monthly class A share (the "Class A Share") distribution rate of $0.10 per Class A Share.(3) Since inception on May 21, 2021 the Class A Shares have delivered a 19.1% per annum return.(2)

Annual Compound Returns(2) 1-Year 3-Year Since Inception Class A Shares (TSX: PWI) 51.8% 42.7% 19.1%

Since inception on May 21, 2021 to February 28, 2026, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $4.08 per Class A Share. Class A shareholders have the option to benefit by reinvesting their cash distributions in a distribution reinvestment plan ("DRIP") which is commission free to participants. Class A shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

The Fund invests in a globally diversified and actively managed portfolio (the "Portfolio") consisting primarily of dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. The Portfolio may include investments in companies operating in the areas of infrastructure (data centres, public works), renewable power (wind, solar, hydroelectric), green transportation (electric vehicles, energy transportation and storage, railroads, carbon capture), energy efficiency (smart grids, smart meters, building efficiency), and communications (communication networks, 5G wireless technology), among others.

In connection with the extension, shareholders who do not wish to continue their investment in the Fund may retract their Preferred Shares or Class A Shares on May 29, 2026 pursuant to a special retraction right and receive a retraction price that is calculated in the same way that such price would be calculated if the Fund were to terminate on May 29, 2026. Pursuant to this option, the retraction price may be less than the market price if the security is trading at a premium to net asset value. To exercise this retraction right, shareholders must provide notice to their investment dealer by April 30, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time). Alternatively, shareholders may sell their Preferred Shares and/or Class A Shares through their securities dealer for the market price at any time, potentially at a higher price than would be achieved through retraction, or shareholders may take no action and continue to hold their shares.

About Brompton Funds

(1) Based on combined Federal and Provincial (Ontario) highest marginal tax rates/tax credits (Source KPMG, 'Personal Tax Rates', 2026). 2026 tax characteristics applied to the annualized distribution yield assuming the Preferred Shares are purchased at $10.00 and all distributions from the Preferred Shares are eligible dividends.

(2) Returns are for the periods ended February 28, 2026 and are unaudited. Inception date May 21, 2021. The table shows the past performance of the Fund. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per Class A share and the redemption price per Preferred share and assumes that cash distributions made by the Fund on the Class A shares and Preferred shares during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per Class A share or the redemption price per Preferred share in additional Class A shares and Preferred shares of the Fund. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the Fund will perform in the future.

(3) No distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares if (i) the distributions payable on the Preferred Shares are in arrears, or (ii) in respect of a cash distribution, after the payment of a cash distribution by the Fund the NAV per Unit would be less than $15.00.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the Toronto Stock Exchange or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in share value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account certain fees such as redemption costs or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290495

Source: Brompton Funds Limited