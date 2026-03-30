Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTC PINK: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") wishes to clarify certain disclosure contained in its news release dated March 2, 2026 regarding its property option agreement (the "Agreement"), effective February 27, 2026, with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex") on Globex gold properties, to earn a 100% interest in and to the Joutel North-West gold and Gagne gold and copper properties (together, the "Properties"), subject to a 3% Gross Metal Royalty ("GMR") on the Properties retained by Globex (the "Transaction").

The Company confirms that the deemed price of the common shares issuable pursuant to the Transaction will be no less than $0.12 per share, being the discounted market price in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company further confirms that no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Transaction.

The Joutel North-West gold property consists of 46 mineral claims, and the Gagne gold and copper property consists of 24 mineral claims. The Properties are subject to a 3% gross metals royalty in favour of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc., as previously disclosed. The Company confirms that there are no other existing net smelter return royalties or other encumbrances affecting the Properties.

The Company also wishes to advise that it has entered into an amendment to the Agreement with respect to Section 2.2(b)(i), whereby the requirement to issue shares within 30 days of the Agreement has been removed. Pursuant to the amendment, the Company will issue $150,000 worth of common shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share, representing 1,250,000 common shares, upon acceptance of the Transaction by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has further established a shortlist of qualified geological consultants to conduct a site visit and prepare a technical report on the Properties in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All other information disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 2, 2026 remains unchanged.

The Transaction remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, P.Geo., Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, alkali and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "propose", "schedule", "should", "target", "will" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or conditions "may", "will" or "would" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to satisfy the terms, conditions and obligations under the Agreement; the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to make any required cash payments, share issuances and/or incur or fund exploration expenditures in order to acquire the Properties; the ability of the Company to obtain all necessary approvals (including the acceptance of the Agreement by the Exchange); the expected exploration, work program and/or development plans on the Properties, including the scope and timing and results thereof; the ability to secure access to the property, permits and authorizations; and the Company's ability to raise additional capital to fund exploration and satisfy obligations under the Agreement.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation: that the parties will be able to perform their respective obligations under the Agreement in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to obtain all required approvals and maintain good standing under the Agreement; that exploration and related activities can be planned and carried out as anticipated; that required permits, authorizations and access can be obtained on terms and timelines acceptable to the Company; that commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, general economic conditions, and capital markets will be supportive of the Company's plans; that the Company will be able to obtain financing when required on reasonable terms; and that no material adverse changes will occur with respect to the Company's business, assets or the Properties.

The forward-looking statements in this news release also reflect the Company's current understanding of the Properties based on information available to it as of the date hereof. The property is at an early stage of exploration and, until exploration work is completed and results are analyzed and verified, the Company cannot confirm the merits of the Properties, including whether the property hosts mineralization of interest. Any references in this news release to the property's "potential", "prospectivity" or "exploration upside" are inherently speculative and based on incomplete information and assumptions that may prove incorrect. The presence of past-producing mines and deposits in the area is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Properties. The referenced mines and deposits are not on the Properties, and their historic production do not imply that similar mineralization occurs on the Properties or that exploration will be successful.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company may not satisfy the conditions to, or may otherwise be unable to, acquire the Properties under the Agreement; the risk of termination of the Agreement; the risk that required Exchange approval may not be obtained; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, including risks related to geology, sampling and assay variability, interpretation of exploration results, and the possibility that exploration results may not support further work; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; the risk that the merits of the property may not be realized; the availability of financing and changes in general economic and capital market conditions; fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates; changes in laws, regulations and policies, including permitting and environmental requirements; operational and logistical risks (including equipment availability, contractor performance, accidents, weather, wildfires, flooding and other natural events); title matters, including defects in title, competing claims, or the inability to obtain or maintain necessary rights of access; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: Edison Lithium Corp.